EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, peso gain; Thai baht edges down

July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.420 110.65 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3564 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.271 30.302 +0.10 Korean won 1122.500 1122.1 -0.04 Baht 33.340 33.3 -0.12 Peso 50.510 50.57 +0.12 Rupiah 13322.000 13326 +0.03 Rupee 64.150 64.15 0.00 Ringgit 4.276 4.2795 +0.08 Yuan 6.732 6.7360 +0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.420 117.07 +6.02 Sing dlr 1.357 1.4490 +6.80 Taiwan dlr 30.271 32.279 +6.63 Korean won 1122.500 1207.70 +7.59 Baht 33.340 35.80 +7.38 Peso 50.510 49.72 -1.56 Rupiah 13322.000 13470 +1.11 Rupee 64.150 67.92 +5.88 Ringgit 4.276 4.4845 +4.88 Yuan 6.732 6.9467 +3.19 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)