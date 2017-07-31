FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, peso gain; Thai baht edges down
July 31, 2017 / 1:41 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, peso gain; Thai baht edges down

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0135 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at 0135 GMT                                       
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.420           110.65      +0.21
  Sing dlr               1.357             1.3564      -0.03
  Taiwan dlr             30.271            30.302      +0.10
  Korean won             1122.500          1122.1      -0.04
  Baht                   33.340              33.3      -0.12
  Peso                   50.510             50.57      +0.12
  Rupiah                 13322.000          13326      +0.03
  Rupee                  64.150             64.15       0.00
  Ringgit                4.276             4.2795      +0.08
  Yuan                   6.732             6.7360      +0.06
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.420           117.07      +6.02
  Sing dlr               1.357             1.4490      +6.80
  Taiwan dlr             30.271            32.279      +6.63
  Korean won             1122.500         1207.70      +7.59
  Baht                   33.340             35.80      +7.38
  Peso                   50.510             49.72      -1.56
  Rupiah                 13322.000          13470      +1.11
  Rupee                  64.150             67.92      +5.88
  Ringgit                4.276             4.4845      +4.88
  Yuan                   6.732             6.9467      +3.19
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

