FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
EM ASIA FX-Largely firm; yuan climbs
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
U.S.
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 1, 2017 / 1:50 AM / in a day

EM ASIA FX-Largely firm; yuan climbs

2 Min Read

    August 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change at 0142 GMT                                          
  Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.290             110.25       -0.04
  Sing dlr               1.355               1.3545       -0.03
  Taiwan dlr             30.163              30.227       +0.21
  Korean won             1116.300              1119       +0.24
  Baht                   33.240              33.269       +0.09
  Peso                   50.385               50.46       +0.15
  Rupiah                 13315.000            13324       +0.07
  Rupee                  64.180               64.18        0.00
  Ringgit                4.275                 4.28       +0.13
  Yuan                   6.720               6.7290       +0.14
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016        Pct Move
  Japan yen              110.290             117.07       +6.15
  Sing dlr               1.355               1.4490       +6.95
  Taiwan dlr             30.163              32.279       +7.02
  Korean won             1116.300           1207.70       +8.19
  Baht                   33.240               35.80       +7.70
  Peso                   50.385               49.72       -1.32
  Rupiah                 13315.000            13470       +1.16
  Rupee                  64.180               67.92       +5.83
  Ringgit                4.275               4.4845       +4.91
  Yuan                   6.720               6.9467       +3.38
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.