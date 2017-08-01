EM ASIA FX-Largely firm; yuan climbs

August 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0142 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.290 110.25 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3545 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.163 30.227 +0.21 Korean won 1116.300 1119 +0.24 Baht 33.240 33.269 +0.09 Peso 50.385 50.46 +0.15 Rupiah 13315.000 13324 +0.07 Rupee 64.180 64.18 0.00 Ringgit 4.275 4.28 +0.13 Yuan 6.720 6.7290 +0.14 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.290 117.07 +6.15 Sing dlr 1.355 1.4490 +6.95 Taiwan dlr 30.163 32.279 +7.02 Korean won 1116.300 1207.70 +8.19 Baht 33.240 35.80 +7.70 Peso 50.385 49.72 -1.32 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.180 67.92 +5.83 Ringgit 4.275 4.4845 +4.91 Yuan 6.720 6.9467 +3.38 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)