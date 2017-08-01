EM ASIA FX-Most Asia currencies firm on upbeat regional economic data

(Adds text, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Tuesday, in line with broad weakness in the dollar and as upbeat economic data in the region boosted sentiment. Before the dollar edged up from 2-1/2-year lows against the euro on Tuesday, it had been under pressure from month-end portfolio adjustments and on expectations the European Central Bank was on track to tighten monetary policy. The greenback has struggled as weak U.S. inflation readings have dampened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates once more this year, pushing the currency to multi-year lows on Monday. "I would say that Asia FX performance this morning is being driven by the weakness in broad USD and buoyant regional equity markets," said Dushyant Padmanabhan, an FX strategist at Nomura. "Furthermore, we have seen a sharp drop in dollar/yen this morning, which is a further support for some currencies in the region." "On the data front – regional data from Korea and China were better than expected this morning; while the EU inflation data percolates into Asia FX performance via a weaker broad USD," he added. In Asia, the Chinese yuan appreciated for a fourth session and hit its highest in more than nine months. A private survey on Tuesday showed that growth in China's manufacturing sector picked up in July, as output and new orders rose at the fastest pace since February on strong export sales. Meanwhile, robust exports data from South Korea drove the won higher. It gained as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar. South Korea's exports in July marked their longest stretch of expansion in five and a half years, led by shipments of memory chips and electronic storage devices. The Thai baht touched its highest in more than two years, before paring gains to edge lower. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso rose to its highest in a month on Tuesday. "I think aside from the broader dollar weakness, we're seeing now a long-awaited correction in dollar/peso," said Jason Manalac, a trader at Philippine Bank of Communications. A Reuters poll in July revealed that investors increased bearish positions in the peso to their largest since November. The Philippine government posted a budget deficit of 154.5 billion pesos ($3.05 billion) in the first half of the year, exceeding the ceiling for the period. [nL3N1KF1DQ "This account deficit we're seeing should be peso negative for the forseeable future," Manalac said. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0426 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change at 0426 GMT Currency Latest Previous Pct bid day Move Japan yen 110.200 110.25 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3545 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.187 30.227 +0.13 Korean won 1118.00 1119 +0.09 0 Baht 33.304 33.269 -0.11 Peso 50.420 50.46 +0.08 Rupiah 13317.0 13324 +0.05 00 Rupee 64.135 64.18 +0.07 Ringgit 4.276 4.28 +0.09 Yuan 6.719 6.7290 +0.15 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest End 2016 Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.200 117.07 +6.23 Sing dlr 1.356 1.4490 +6.88 Taiwan dlr 30.187 32.279 +6.93 Korean won 1118.00 1207.70 +8.02 0 Baht 33.304 35.80 +7.49 Peso 50.420 49.72 -1.39 Rupiah 13317.0 13470 +1.15 00 Rupee 64.135 67.92 +5.90 Ringgit 4.276 4.4845 +4.88 Yuan 6.719 6.9467 +3.40 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)