Oct 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.17 118.91 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.3800 1.3773 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 32.205 32.457 +0.78 Korean won 1127.72 1130.20 +0.22 Baht 35.28 35.22 -0.17 Peso 45.91 45.85 -0.13 Rupiah 13540.00 13440.00 -0.74 Rupee 64.82 64.82 0.00 Ringgit 4.1400 4.1208 -0.46 Yuan 6.3470 6.3460 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.17 119.66 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.3800 1.3260 -3.91 Taiwan dlr 32.205 31.718 -1.51 Korean won 1127.72 1099.30 -2.52 Baht 35.28 32.90 -6.75 Peso 45.91 44.72 -2.59 Rupiah 13540.00 12380.00 -8.57 Rupee 64.82 63.03 -2.76 Ringgit 4.1400 3.4965 -15.54 Yuan 6.3470 6.2040 -2.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)