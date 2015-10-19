* Malaysia lawmaker seeks no-confidence vote against PM * Won changes course hits 3-1/2 high after China Q3 GDP data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday as China reported its weakest quarterly economic growth since the global financial crisis, while reduced fears of a hard-landing in the world's second-largest economy limited regional losses. Malaysia's ringgit led regional depreciation as an opposition lawmaker submitted notice for a motion of no confidence against embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak. The motion is unlikely to succeed. The Chinese yuan slipped in line with a weaker central bank midpoint, although the economy's tepid but slightly higher-than-expected third quarter growth capped the currency's slide. Regional units started the day weaker against the dollar after stronger-than-expected U.S. data kept alive prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates within this year. The Chinese economy grew 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, data showed, beating a market forecast of 6.8 percent. Some emerging Asian currencies cut losses on the data, while the South Korean won reversed its slide and hit a 3-1/2-month high. "China's slightly better-than-expected GDP data helped to soothe concerns over the extent of the slowdown," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "However, I do not expect to see Asian currency gains extend too far as there are still downside growth risks in the region, and the poor export outlook will ultimately weigh on the region's currencies." WON The won rose as much as 0.8 percent to 1,120.6 per dollar, its strongest since July 3. The South Korean currency opened the local market softer as traders had raised bets on weaker economic growth in China, the largest market for South Korea's exports. The stronger-than-expected China growth number, however, prompted traders to unwind those bearish positions on the won. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem the won's strength beyond 1,120, traders said. That came as the won breached a chart resistance of a 200-day moving average at 1,124.3, analysts said. The currency had been weaker than the average since early May. The won briefly broke through another technical resistance at 1,120.9, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation from April to September, but ended local trade weaker than that level. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0625 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.24 119.40 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.3824 1.3845 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 32.318 32.505 +0.58 Korean won 1119.17 1129.10 +0.89 Baht 35.29 35.32 +0.09 Peso 46.10 46.05 -0.11 Rupiah 13540.00 13520.00 -0.15 Rupee 64.81 64.81 -0.01 Ringgit 4.2080 4.1795 -0.68 Yuan 6.3620 6.3529 -0.14 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.24 119.66 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.3824 1.3260 -4.08 Taiwan dlr 32.318 31.718 -1.86 Korean won 1119.17 1099.30 -1.78 Baht 35.29 32.90 -6.77 Peso 46.10 44.72 -2.99 Rupiah 13540.00 12380.00 -8.57 Rupee 64.81 63.03 -2.75 Ringgit 4.2080 3.4965 -16.91 Yuan 6.3620 6.2040 -2.48 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)