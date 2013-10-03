* For poll data, click on
* U.S. Fed taper risks to weigh on Asian currencies
* Most Asian currencies to depreciate in next 12 months
* Indian rupee, Malaysian ringgit seen falling the most
* Chinese yuan expected to gain slightly
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Oct 3 Emerging Asian currencies are
set to fall further against the U.S. dollar over the next year
due to concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin
reducing its stimulus, a Reuters poll showed.
The Fed baffled markets last month by leaving its monthly
bond purchase programme unchanged, providing a short respite to
battered emerging market currencies which had been hammered due
to outflows from those regions since late May.
But analysts said it was only a matter of time until the Fed
starts trimming its $85 billion-a-month stimulus, especially if
a deal is struck soon over raising the country's debt ceiling.
"For the rest of this year, the U.S. government shutdown and
debt ceiling negotiations are key. If we get a quick resolution
then we're back to thinking about the Fed tapering and economic
data," said Khoon Goh, currency strategist for ANZ in Singapore.
"Also, if we get good U.S. economic data, markets will start
expecting the Fed to taper in December or early next year. In
that case, Asian currencies will come under pressure again."
The failure of Congress to agree on a new budget by Oct. 1
has shut down huge swathes of the U.S. government for the first
time in 17 years.
Goh says a delay in resolving the budget impasse would renew
volatility in currency markets, especially if Congress does not
reach a deal on raising the country's borrowing limit by Oct. 17
- when the U.S. Treasury will run out of money to meet debt
payments.
The poll of 45 currency strategists taken over the past week
showed that all emerging Asian currencies, except the Chinese
yuan, were expected to depreciate in the next 12 months.
By September 2014, the Indian rupee is expected to
fall the most - by around 3.5 percent - followed by the
Malaysian ringgit, seen as shedding 2.7 percent.
The Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won
were seen depreciating by around 1 percent and 0.6 percent
respectively.
The Chinese yuan will likely gain slightly from
Thursday's spot rate of 6.12. Although it has risen about 1.8
percent so far this year, the rate of appreciation has slowed in
recent months on caution over China's economic slowdown.
The Indian rupee is expected to give up some of its gains
over the past month, as concerns over the country's finances and
foreign fund outflows will likely keep weighing on investor
sentiment.
TAPER RISKS
The Fed's announcement in May that it would begin tapering
its monthly stimulus this year caused U.S. bond yields to surge
and brought into focus emerging countries' finances, which were
fuelled by cheap money from developed markets.
In Asia, India and Indonesia were particularly vulnerable as
their bloated current account deficits were financed through
dollar inflows that started drying up as investors moved money
abroad.
While the Indian rupee has lost around 14 percent since the
beginning of May, the Indonesian rupiah has depreciated by 15
percent.
"Current account deficit countries like Indonesia and India
will be the most vulnerable. Thailand which has high domestic
leverage and has recently slipped into a full year current
account deficit is also at risk," said Goh of ANZ.
A Reuters poll after the Fed decision last month showed 9 of
17 primary dealers in the U.S. expect a stimulus reduction to be
announced in December.
The latest currency poll showed the Thai baht is
expected to depreciate by 2.6 percent to 32 per dollar by
September 2014.
Even the South Korean won, with that country's current
account surplus, is not expected to stay immune and will likely
weaken by the end of 2013 to 1,090 won to the dollar.
"The won will move to 1,100 against the dollar due to
uncertainties stemming from the Fed's policy movements as well
as worries from capital flight from emerging economies towards
the end of October," said Kim Dae-hyung, foreign exchange
analyst at Eugene Futures in Seoul.
(Polling by bureaus across Asia; Additional reporting by
Christine Kim in Seoul, Xiaoyi Shao in Beijing and Rahul
Karunakar in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)