Weak trade balances, the broad strength of the U.S. dollar and China's reluctance to let the yuan appreciate will keep gains for Asian currencies in check over the coming months, a new Reuters poll showed. The poll predicted muted gains ranging from half a percent to 3 percent for emerging Asian currencies over the next 12 months.