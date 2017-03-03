* Capesize rates from Western Australia to China at 8-wk
high
* Shipowners parking ships off South Africa to stop rates
falling
* Panamax rates climb to the highest in more than two years
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 3 Freight rates for large
capesize dry cargo vessels on key Asian routes could remain
rangebound next week as abundant tonnage puts a ceiling on
freight rates even as some owners resist attempts by charterers
to push rates lower, brokers said.
"I expect the market to take a breather. Rates have been on
a yo-yo this week," said a Singapore-based capesize broker on
Friday.
Charter rates fell at the beginning of the week, but
rebounded after charterers, including Cargill and
Fortescue Metals Group, fixed ships from Brazil and
Australia to China, he said.
There were around 25 capesize fixtures in the week to March
2, compared with more than 30 in the previous week, chartering
data on the Reuters Eikon terminal showed.
"The capesize market continues to be volatile," Norwegian
shipbroker Fearnley said in a note on Wednesday.
"The Brazil to China market has been quiet, but it is not
unexpected as it is the seasonal rainy season and shippers do
use this time for maintenance," Fearnley said in the note.
Some shipowners are also resisting charterers' attempts to
push rates from Brazil to China lower by anchoring vessels off
South Africa, the Singapore broker said.
Charterers with coal cargoes from the east coast of
Australia were offering a $2 per tonne premium over iron ore
cargoes from western Australia.
But the capesize market remained overtonnaged with an
abundance of ships available for loading in March, the Singapore
broker added. That would cap any gains in rates.
Charter rates from Western Australia to China held
around eight-week highs, at $5.99 per tonne on Thursday,
compared with $6.01 per tonne a week earlier.
Freight rates for the route from Brazil to China
rose to $11.42 per tonne on Wednesday, the highest since Feb. 2,
against $11.05 per tonne.
Charter rates for smaller panamax vessels for a north
Pacific round-trip voyage climbed to the highest since
November 2014 on Thursday on strong cargo volumes and bullish
sentiment among shipowners.
Rates rose to $9,170 per day, the highest since Nov. 24,
2014, from $7,704 the same day last week.
Rates in the Far East for supramax vessels rose by around
$2,000 per day on the week, climbing to $10,500 per day for a
voyage from Indonesia to China, Fearnley said.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index climbed
to 904 on Thursday from 856 last week and could rise towards a
technical resistance at 1,029 in a week.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)