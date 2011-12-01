* Benchmark cape rates rise to 1-month high

* Technicals indicate dry index rangebound

* Panamax rates fall to 3-month low

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Rates for capesize dry bulk carriers on key Asian routes are expected to rise next week on rising iron ore shipments from Australia, ship brokers said on Thursday.

CAPESIZE

Benchmark capesize fixture rates from Australia to China surged to a one-month high of $12.313 a tonne from $10.933 last week on increasing freight demand.

Rio Tinto has booked at least six Chinese-bound capesize bulk carriers so far this week, according to Reuters Freight Views.

"Very strong Pacific fixing activity with Australian iron ore majors on a chartering spree sent capesize rates higher," said Frode Morkedal, analyst with RS Platou Markets.

Fixture rates for capesize vessels on the Brazil-China route rose to a near two-week high of $28.288 a tonne on Wednesday from $27.704 last week.

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index rose for a third session on Wednesday, climbing 18 points or 0.98 percent from the previous session to 1,846 points.

Technicals indicated the benchmark index would trade in a range of 1,750-1,898 in the short term, with an escape needed to provide its next direction.

PANAMAX/SUPRAMAX

The rate for panamax vessels travelling via the transpacific route fell to a three-month low of $10,864 a day on Wednesday from $12,140 last week.

"Despite an increased amount of fixing activity today, rates continued to slide," said broker firm ICAP.

"Increasing tonnage levels in South China and a lack of fresh stems put rates for Indonesia round voyages under pressure."

In the supramax market, intra-Asia freight rates for shipments from Australia to Japan and South Korea, two major coal importers, dropped to a near 10-month low of $7,843 a day from $8,373 last week.

Rates from the east coast of India to China eased to a three-year low of $7,080 a day from $7,320 last week.

Iron ore exports from India, usually the world's third biggest supplier of the steel-making ingredient, may fall by a third to 65-70 million tonnes in the year to March 2012, the head of major exporter, Sesa Goa, said last week.

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)