By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE July 25
SINGAPORE July 25 Rates for very large crude
carriers (VLCCs) on key Asian freight routes could hold steady
or gain next week as charterers seek to complete their vessel
chartering programme for the first 20 days of August, brokers
said on Friday.
The pause would come after charter rates from the Middle
East to Asia jumped this week to their highest levels since
February 27 after falling on Monday as owners resisted
charterers' attempts to push prices lower, brokers said.
"It's been quite busy this week," fuelled by charterers
rushing to charter ships before next week's Eid holiday, said
Kevin Sy, freight derivatives broker at Singapore's Marex
Spectron.
"I expect them to stay around the current level and might
even move up a bit," Sy said on Friday, although he questioned
if the gains are sustainable.
"There are a lot of cargoes in the market," a Singapore
based VLCC broker said on Friday and thought rates could rise a
further two or three points on the Worldscale measure.
There have been 20 VLCC cargoes fixed from the Middle East
to Asia in the last week, according to Reuters shipping data.
Charterers have yet to start fixing cargoes for the last 10
days of August, the broker said. Between 120-125 cargoes are
forecast to be fixed for the whole of August, the broker said.
Rates for VLCC cargoes from West Africa to Asia recouped the
losses from the previous week as tight tonnage matched the
limited cargo demand.
"We're not seeing a lot of West Africa cargoes in the
market, although we are expecting charterers to come in," the
broker said.
Rates for a VLCC voyage on the benchmark route from the
Middle East to Japan rose to W52.50 on the Worldscale
measure on Thursday from W46 last week.
Rates for West Africa to China climbed to W52.50 on
Thursday against W47.75 a week earlier.
"The general sentiment is firm for the VLCCs for the time
being," Norwegian ship broker Fearnley said in a note on
Thursday.
In other trades, rates for 80,000-tonne aframax tankers from
Southeast Asia to East Coast Australia climbed to
W109.75 on Thursday from W96.25 a week earlier buoyed by general
positive sentiment and an increase in cargoes.
Clean tanker rates from Singapore to Japan edged up
to W108.25 on Thursday, against W107.50 last week amid tighter
vessel supply, a Singapore clean tanker broker said on Friday.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)