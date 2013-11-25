By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 26 Capital-starved Asian hedge
funds may have got the lifeline they've been waiting years for -
investors from China, some of whom are willing to risk very
large sums of money.
This new source of capital is a potential game changer for
an industry that has been dependent on the whims of U.S. and
European fund flows.
It may also represent a key turning point in the movement of
Chinese wealth offshore as the world's second-biggest economy
becomes more flexible about inbound and outbound investments.
Up until recently Chinese capital was barely noticeable,
industry sources say. But this year more than half a dozen firms
in Hong Kong, mainly investing in the Greater China region, have
gathered at least $500 million from mainland investors,
calculations based on information provided by sources show.
Spurring Chinese interest has been a strong performance by
Asian hedge funds this year, as well as market reforms and the
sense that high-yielding wealth management products in China are
becoming unsustainable as they draw scrutiny from authorities.
Investors include Zhang Lei, founder of Asia's biggest hedge
fund Hillhouse Capital, members of China's wealthy elite and
Chinese private equity firms. There is also at least one listed
firm - gold producer Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd which
set up its own fund, providing $100 million in capital.
"There is clearly light at the end of a very long tunnel for
Asian hedge funds in the form of indigenous capital," said Jay
Moghe, Asia Pacific head of alternative funds services sales for
Deutsche Bank.
"Investments from China could help to set the industry on a
sustainable path to recovery."
While much of the world's hedge fund industry has recovered
from the global financial crisis, Asian hedge funds have not
-hampered by poor performances until last year, as well as their
small size.
More than three quarters manage less than $100 million, too
little to win big ticket investments from U.S. and European
financial institutions such as pension funds.
As of end-September, Asian hedge funds managed $141 billion,
still a fifth below pre-crisis levels and just 7 percent of the
global total, according to industry tracker Eurekahedge.
BETTING BIG
Industry insiders say Asia's hedge funds need to grow to
around $200-$300 million in assets under management to attract
institutional money. To get there, they first need money from
rich individuals and other seeders such as investment offices
run by wealthy families.
That gap has so far been left open by Asian investors.
Japan, home to the world's second biggest population of the
wealthy, should be a natural source of such capital, but
industry experts say many Japanese investors are reluctant to
invest even in equities and often just keep their fortunes in
deposit accounts.
Those who invest in hedge funds almost entirely go to large
U.S. and European funds for greater diversification away from
their home base assets, said Edward Rogers, head of Tokyo-based
Rogers Investment Advisors.
But wealthy Chinese don't have the same access to more
developed retail savings and investment industries found in
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. That spurs them to look at hedge
funds and when they do, they prefer working with local managers
with whom they have personal relationships, sources say.
And while China's millionaires - some 643,000 in 2012,
according to a Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management report - may
only number a third of Japan's, some appear willing to bet big.
Sources said that whereas the small set of Asian
millionaires who do invest in local hedge funds typically
allocate a few million dollars, the money flowing from China
often comes in larger helpings - in some cases more than $50
million from just one backer, enough to start a hedge fund.
Steve Bernstein, chief executive of hedge fund platform
SinoPac Solutions, told Reuters he met two mainland Chinese
family offices last week which are looking to invest at least a
combined $30-35 million into Hong Kong-based funds.
SEEDING
But some participants urge caution, noting that moving money
out of China is still very much a gray area and that wealthy
Chinese could easily row back on hedge fund investments on any
signs that authorities were against the outflows.
"It's potentially a very substantial source of capital but
equally it's probably quite a scary one to build a business,"
said Peter Douglas, founder of hedge fund consultancy GFIA.
"We probably understand the drivers of U.S. and European
money better than the drivers of Chinese money."
In addition to money flowing into established funds, the
push is also feeding off the ambitions of experienced managers
that have established track records at well known global hedge
funds and are keen to start their own businesses.
Cong Li, a former chief investment officer at Mirae Asset
Global Investment, has said he is planning his own fund, helped
by Chinese investments. Serenity Capital, run by Wang Chan, a
former partner at Tiger Global Management, won the backing of
Zhang Lei, the founder of Hillhouse Capital, AsiaHedge reported.
TAILWINDS
Encouraging this new flow of funds has been a near 16
percent outperformance by China-focused long/short equity hedge
funds over the MSCI China index for the year through
end-October, the best outperformance in five years.
Assets of Greater China-focused funds rose to $12.9 billion
in October, the highest level on record and 16 pct higher than
the pre-crisis peak, according to Eurekahedge.
Reforms that have loosened some investment rules over the
past few years are also providing a tailwind and are likely to
continue to do so after China said this month that the market
would play a decisive role in the economy.
Observers add that Chinese capital will likely spread to
regional funds in years to come, even if Chinese managers
continue to gain the largest share.
"If you look 5 to 10 years forward, then in conjunction with
more broader liberalisation of currency rules, we are clearly
going to see a huge export of capital from onshore China," said
Graham Seaton, head of Asia Pacific prime brokerage for BofA
Merrill Lynch.
