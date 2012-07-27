SINGAPORE, July 27 (IFR) - Obsessing over book statistics is
one of the geekier aspects of the Asia G3 bond community,
something which might appear akin to collecting car registration
numbers.
Still, the people involved have a right to care about these
things, although increasingly an Asia G3 deal's geographical
split can be misleading.
The US bid is key to the success of a Reg S/144a deal, but a
growing chunk of that bid sits in the Asia stats, thanks to the
mass immigration into Asia of US real money funds. The likes of
T Rowe Price and Ashmore have recently opened offices in Hong
Kong, with the mammoth Loomis Sayles having set up shop in
Singapore earlier in the year.
So, to take a recent example, last week's USD300m seven-year
non-call four Global deal from China Fishery appeared to have a
relatively low take-up Stateside, some 30%, but it was actually
50%, anchored by a couple of substantial bids from Asia-based US
funds which appeared in the Asia booking of the trade. So don't
take a set of geographical book stats from Asia at face value.
One knock-on effect of this fund diaspora might well be a
deepening of the Asian credit culture. T Rowe has recruited a
bunch of HSBC's analysts to help in doing the credit work on
proposed Asia debt deals, and the US funds are poaching talent
from the region's investment banking analyst desks.
With the accounting culture in Asia often one of chaos and
delayed reporting, the diligent digging of independent analysts
might just push the region closer to resembling the US's credit
culture, which is one of the most disciplined and transparent in
the world.
Thanks to 10-k reporting, US accounts are almost of the real
time variety, something which is sadly absent in Asia, with full
books often available only with a six-month lag.
It might just be that the growing presence of US real money
in Asia could help push the region's credit culture up a gear
and in the process boost its debt markets, both offshore and
onshore.
So the message is clear: while seemingly anodyne, Asia's G3
book stats are increasingly concealing a fascinating underlying
dynamic in the region's fast moving debt markets.
(Reporting by Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Julian Baker)