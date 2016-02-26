SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Feb 26 Gold demand in Asia
remained subdued this week as buyers were sceptical about the
sustainability of the recent price rally, with the Indian market
falling to record discounts as consumers postponed purchases in
expectation of a cut in the import tax.
Asian buyers have curbed purchases since mid-January as spot
gold prices have spiked to a one-year high amid a tumble
in global stocks that stoked demand for the safe-haven metal.
"Physical markets are quite weak. It's not just India or
China, its across the region," said a Singapore-based bullion
dealer with an international bank.
Prices in China, the No. 1 consumer, slipped to a discount
early this week before recovering to $2 an ounce premium on
Friday, slightly higher than parity to global prices a week ago.
Data on Thursday showed China's net gold imports via main
conduit Hong Kong slumped to a 17-month low in January, as heavy
purchases made in the previous months and higher bullion prices
curbed demand.
The Chinese have sold into gold's recent rally, along with
other Asian consumers who decided to take profits from higher
prices.
In India, the world's second-biggest consumer, discounts
surged to a record of $53 an ounce to the global spot benchmark
this week, widening from the $50 discount offered last week,
dealers said.
"Expectations of duty cut in the budget have slowed down
trading," Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at MNC Bullion, a
wholesaler in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
Indian dealers were expecting up to a 4 percent reduction in
the gold import duty in the annual budget, which will be
presented on Feb. 29.
India imposed a record-high duty of 10 percent in 2013, but
instead of curbing imports, the duty revived smuggling networks
that brought an estimated 175 tonnes of gold into India in 2014
or about a fifth of total annual arrivals.
"Before the budget, trading houses want to clear inventory.
They have nearly stopped imports," said a Mumbai-based dealer
with a private bank.
India's overseas gold purchases are likely to fall to a more
than two-year low in February, industry sources said this week.
Premiums in other major trading centres Hong Kong and
Singapore were unchanged from last week..
"A recovery in China demand and the possibility of a
reduction in the gold import tariff when the Indian budget is
presented next week could also aid demand and prices," HSBC
analyst James Steel said in a note.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)