* Premiums in Singapore, Hong Kong fall

* India remains at discount of over $40/oz

* Consumers sell gold to cash in higher prices

By A. Ananthalakshmi and Rajendra Jadhav

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 31 Higher gold prices curbed demand for the precious metal in Asia this week, with premiums in several major markets taking a hit, traders in the top consuming region said.

The spot gold benchmark was poised to post its best quarterly rise in about 30 years on Thursday, amid diminishing expectations of U.S. rate hikes this year. Stock market turmoil early in the year following global growth concerns also triggered safe-haven demand.

The rally has dented buying interest from price-sensitive Asian consumers, with many choosing to sell gold to take profits from higher prices.

"We are flooded with gold. This year, there is more selling (from consumers) than buying," said a Singapore-based bullion dealer with an international bank.

Premiums in Singapore have fallen to 30-50 cents per ounce, from 90 cents earlier this month, the dealer said.

That is the lowest in over three years, according to Reuters data. XAU-SG-PREM

In top consumer China, premiums were around $2 and buying was largely quiet, dealers said. Premiums in Hong Kong fell to 60-90 cents from 70 cents to $1 earlier this month.

Jewellery demand, which accounts for a bulk of Chinese purchases, was tepid but investment demand for bars and coins was robust as prices have held above $1,200 an ounce, said a Hong Kong-based dealer.

"(Investment) demand is not very aggressive but its better than before," he said.

Demand in India, the second-biggest consumer, was also quiet with a majority of jewellers on strike to protest the government's decision to impose a sales tax on jewellery.

Dealers were offering discounts of up to $43 an ounce to the global benchmark this week, unchanged from the last week.

Jewellers went on an indefinite strike at the start of the month to protest the sales tax.

National-level bullion trade bodies called off the strike on March 19 after the government assurances that jewellers will not be "harassed" while collecting the new tax.

But state-level trade groups will continue to strike until the government rolls back the tax, said Kumar Jain, vice president of the Mumbai Jewellers Association.

The government had last imposed an excise duty in 2012, but was forced to roll it back after jewellers went on a strike.

"In the last few weeks we have hardly done any business," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank. "Jewellers are not making purchases. Due the strike entire supply chain has been disrupted." (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)