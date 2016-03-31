* Premiums in Singapore, Hong Kong fall
* India remains at discount of over $40/oz
* Consumers sell gold to cash in higher prices
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Rajendra Jadhav
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 31 Higher gold prices
curbed demand for the precious metal in Asia this week, with
premiums in several major markets taking a hit, traders in the
top consuming region said.
The spot gold benchmark was poised to post its best
quarterly rise in about 30 years on Thursday, amid diminishing
expectations of U.S. rate hikes this year. Stock market turmoil
early in the year following global growth concerns also
triggered safe-haven demand.
The rally has dented buying interest from price-sensitive
Asian consumers, with many choosing to sell gold to take profits
from higher prices.
"We are flooded with gold. This year, there is more selling
(from consumers) than buying," said a Singapore-based bullion
dealer with an international bank.
Premiums in Singapore have fallen to 30-50 cents per ounce,
from 90 cents earlier this month, the dealer said.
That is the lowest in over three years, according to Reuters
data. XAU-SG-PREM
In top consumer China, premiums were around $2 and buying
was largely quiet, dealers said. Premiums in Hong Kong fell to
60-90 cents from 70 cents to $1 earlier this month.
Jewellery demand, which accounts for a bulk of Chinese
purchases, was tepid but investment demand for bars and coins
was robust as prices have held above $1,200 an ounce, said a
Hong Kong-based dealer.
"(Investment) demand is not very aggressive but its better
than before," he said.
Demand in India, the second-biggest consumer, was also quiet
with a majority of jewellers on strike to protest the
government's decision to impose a sales tax on jewellery.
Dealers were offering discounts of up to $43 an ounce to the
global benchmark this week, unchanged from the last week.
Jewellers went on an indefinite strike at the start of the
month to protest the sales tax.
National-level bullion trade bodies called off the strike on
March 19 after the government assurances that jewellers will not
be "harassed" while collecting the new tax.
But state-level trade groups will continue to strike until
the government rolls back the tax, said Kumar Jain, vice
president of the Mumbai Jewellers Association.
The government had last imposed an excise duty in 2012, but
was forced to roll it back after jewellers went on a strike.
"In the last few weeks we have hardly done any business,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing
bank. "Jewellers are not making purchases. Due the strike entire
supply chain has been disrupted."
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and Rajendra
Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)