MUMBAI/BENGALURU May 20 Gold demand in Asia remained subdued this week on the back of a strengthening dollar and weak seasonal demand in major trading centres, but inquiries have started picking after indications of a rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened prices.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-week high against a basket of currencies earlier this week after the minutes of the Fed's last policy meet showed policymakers felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another rate increase in June.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"In the initial part of the week we didn't see much physical buying. In fact, we have seen some selling because clients were expecting a higher chance of prices coming down because of what the Fed officials have said before the minutes were out," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central.

"After the Fed minutes came out, prices went down and we now see a lot of clients are interested in buying gold because prices are at three-week lows," he said.

Spot gold slid to a three-week low of $1,244 an ounce this week, after rallying earlier this year on expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes.

In India, the world's second-largest consumer, gold demand dropped this week due to state elections, though some wedding season demand has started to emerge, traders said.

"The movement of cash has been hit because of state elections. It affected all kinds of high-value transactions," said Princeson Jose, chairman of Prince Jewellery, a retailer with shops in southern Indian states.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the leading gold consumers in the country, went to the polls earlier this week to elect representatives to their respective assemblies.

Dealers in India were offering a discount up to $17 an ounce to the global spot benchmark this week, up from a discount of up to $15 the last week.

"Jewellers are still running their operations with lower inventory. They are postponing purchases expecting a correction in prices," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer.

Physical demand also remained muted in other major trading centres this week, and traders said prices have to go below $1,200 to bring more buyers into the market. Prices are currently trading near $1,255 an ounce.

Premiums in Singapore were quoted at 60-80 cents an ounce, lower than the usual $1-$1.20, while those in Hong Kong ranged from 10 to 50 cents, nearly unchanged from last week.

In top consumer China, premiums ranged between $2-3, up from $1-1.50 last week, reflecting a slight increase in demand from buyers. Prices in Tokyo were at a discount of around 25 cents an ounce, compared with a discount of $1-2 last week. (Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)