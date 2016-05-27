MUMBAI/BENGALURU May 27 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with discounts in India widening to the highest in 1-1/2 months, as a recent slide in prices failed to lure buyers.

Bullion prices have dipped to multi-week lows recently, hurt by the prospect of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Asia is quiet compared with last week as we do not see much buying at the moment. There are some buyers, but generally it is quieter and people are waiting for prices to come even lower," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central.

"I have spoken to a lot of refineries and dealers globally and they have mentioned the market is quiet at the moment for physical buying."

Asian buyers have shied away from making purchases since mid-January as spot gold prices gained about 15 percent this year.

In India, the world's second-largest consumer, gold prices fell over 5 percent in the past three weeks, but still dealers were offering a discount of up to $19 an ounce to the global spot benchmark this week, the highest since April 16. Discounts in India were at $17 last week.

"Even after the recent correction in prices, jewellers are not making purchases. They are expecting a steep correction," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a bank.

Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth, but this consumption has been badly affected by droughts.

Also, farmers are not expected to make purchases in the next few weeks as they generally spend on seeds and fertilizers for summer-sown crops just before monsoon arrives in June.

In top consumer China, demand this year in general has not been really good, but its premium to the benchmark was at $4 this week, up from $2-$3 last week, as some buyers returned to the market owing to the recent dip in prices.

"Demand (in China) could be slightly higher, if the price keeps falling; but if the rates drop further, which shows a downward trend, I think demand would be even weaker combined with the lacklustre economy and poor sentiment," said Zhirui Ji, an analyst with GFMS, a metals consultancy owned by Thomson Reuters.

Premiums in Singapore were quoted at 60-80 cents an ounce, unchanged from last week, while those in Hong Kong rose to $1-2 from 10 to 50 cents last week. Prices were nearly flat in Tokyo as compared with a discount of around 25 cents an ounce last week. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)