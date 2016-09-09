MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Sept 9 Gold demand in Asia remained subdued this week as higher prices kept buyers at bay, but upcoming festivals following a good monsoon in India would likely stimulate appetite for the yellow metal.

The safe-haven bullion has risen nearly 1 percent this week after weak U.S. jobs data last week lowered expectations of an imminent September rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

"In previous years, physical demand was driven by Asian demand, this does not appear to be the case this year. Key will be whether Indian and Chinese retail demand returns," analysts at ScotiaMocatta said.

"In India, demand for physical gold and jewellery in the months ahead are expected to benefit from a good monsoon."

Two-thirds of demand in India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, comes from its rural areas and villages, where jewellery is a traditional form of investment.

Discounts over official domestic prices in India doubled this week to $32 an ounce as compared to last week on the back of sluggish retail buying.

"Last week demand was good, but the recent price rise again moderated demand," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Gold prices in India have risen 1.5 percent so far this month and were trading around 31,200 rupees per 10 grams on Friday.

"Retail buyers are not comfortable in paying above 31,000 rupees. They are waiting for a price correction," he said.

Demand for gold is expected to strengthen in the final quarter as India gears up for festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra, when buying the metal is considered auspicious.

Premiums in top consumer China varied between $1 and $1.50 an ounce to the spot benchmark, down from $3-4 last week.

"In China, concerns about the weakening yuan may well prompt a pick-up in buying of gold as a hedge against a depreciating currency," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a note.

Gold was sold within a premium range of 0-60 cents an ounce in Hong Kong, almost unchanged from last week.

"Usually there is good demand during September, but not this time due to higher prices. Prices need to come below $1,300 to attract demand," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

In Singapore, premiums were about 50-60 cents, slightly lower than last week's 60-70 cents.

The Tokyo market, too, remained quiet as public interest was very limited this week, keeping the premium at zero, traders said. (Writing by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)