By Rajendra Jadhav and Koustav Samanta

MUMBAI/BENGALURU, June 24 Gold demand in Asia was tepid this week as prices surged to a more than two-year high, but purchases are expected to pick up as Britain's vote to exit the European Union burnishes the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Bullion, often perceived as a hedge against economic and financial uncertainty, jumped 8 percent on Friday to its highest since March 2014, as Britons shocked markets by voting to leave the European Union, unleashing turmoil across world financial markets.

"Physical markets have been quiet generally this week because people were not sure what was going to happen (with "Brexit")," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central. But there are some clients who still hold a longer-term view on gold and think it is the right time to accumulate before prices climb higher, he added.

Physical demand in top consumer China weakened further this week with a domestic discount of $1 per ounce to global prices , which have been rallying for four weeks, not seen as enough to attract buyers. Prices were at a $1 premium last week.

"Gold demand was weak in May, and about 10-15 percent lower from the perspective of wholesalers. June should be very similar to May," said Zhirui Ji, an analyst with GFMS, a metals consultancy owned by Thomson Reuters.

"Feedback from one of the largest fabricators in Shenzhen suggested the end-consumption was down 5-10 percent year-on-year in the first five months of this year. Large fabricators think gold demand will remain weak for another 1-1/2 years."

In India, the world's No.2 consumer, dealers offered record high discounts of $55, versus $30 on Thursday and $48 last week, to spur demand. But, jewellery shops, such as in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar - India's biggest bullion market, remained deserted.

"Consumers are not buying, nor is anyone interested in selling. They will take time in digesting higher prices and see whether prices sustain at these levels," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Bullion prices in India hit 31,925 rupees ($469.83) per 10 grams on Friday, the highest since September, 2013.

Elsewhere in Asia, premiums were unchanged from last week at 60-80 cents in Singapore, while in Hong Kong prices flipped to a $1 discount from 30-80 cents premiums last week.

In Tokyo, prices remained nearly flat with the global benchmark, versus a 25-cent discount last week, traders said.

($1 = 67.9500 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)