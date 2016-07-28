BENGALURU, July 28 Physical gold sales remained
subdued in Asia this week as steadily higher prices kept buyers
on the sidelines, but consumer appetite for the yellow metal was
seen increasing in the coming weeks helped by seasonal demand.
Bullion has risen about 1.5 percent this week on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with
its cautious stance on interest rates in the wake of economic
and political uncertainty across the globe following Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
"Prices have hit sideways, its not going much anywhere. Most
people are looking to sell at such prices. Those who want to buy
are waiting for prices to come lower," said Brian Lan, managing
director at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central.
However, seasonal demand in top consumers India and China
would boost interest for the safe haven asset starting the
middle of next month, analysts said.
Physical gold in India, the world's second-biggest consumer,
was at a discount of $52 an ounce to the global spot benchmark
, lower from last week's discounts of about $40, as retail
demand was dampened with local gold prices rising over 1
percent this week.
Buying interest has split into various avenues in bullion
with investors looking beyond jewellery and opting for
government gold bonds, said Geojit BNP Paribas Research Head V.
Hareesh.
"Jewellery demand is quite weak right now. From mid-August
small festivals are starting and demand will also improve
gradually," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold
House, a wholesaler in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
The fourth quarter usually accounts for about a third of
India's gold sales as it takes in the start of the wedding
season as well as festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali, when
buying gold is considered auspicious.
Physical demand in top-consumer China and Hong Kong remained
muted.
"Depending upon the prices, we may see some seasonal demand
picking up in the middle of August," said Ronald Leung, chief
dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
Despite the tepid demand, the metal was being offered at a
premium of $1 to $2 an ounce in China and 20 to 60 cents in Hong
Kong. Gold prices in China were flat against the global spot
price last week, and at a discount of 30 to 80 cents in Hong
Kong.
Bullion continued to be available at a $1 an ounce discount
in Tokyo and at a premium of 60 cents in Singapore this week.
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)