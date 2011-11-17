* Hong Kong, Singapore premiums steady

* Buying interest could emerge at $1,700/oz

By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Nov 17 Asia's gold buying interest slowed to a trickle as a firmer dollar sapped the buying power of market participants, with premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong and Singapore holding steady from a week ago, dealers said on Thursday.

The euro hit five-week lows versus both the dollar and the yen as bond market turmoil spread across Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.

In India, the world's largest gold consumer, rupee-priced gold hit a record high earlier this week at 90,537.13 rupees per ounce. Dollar-denominated cash gold traded around $1,760, about 8 percent below its record high of $1,920.30 hit in early September.

"There were enquiries for selling rather than buying," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk with Ahmedabad-based wholesaler Parker Bullion.

"Business is zero because gold prices are near high and rupee is not helping."

Spot gold prices have been languishing in the range between roughly $1,750 and $1,800 over more than a week, which has drained trading interest on the physical market, dealers said.

"We see small amount of investment buying, but market is overall very quiet," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, "Buying interest could emerge if prices drop to $1,700 level."

Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were little changed from a week earlier -- about $1 in Singapore and $1-$1.50 in Hong Kong, dealers said.

WEEK AHEAD

Investors will closely watch news out of the euro zone on the ongoing combat with the debt crisis. Major disappointment in the progress could sink riskier assets and weigh on gold. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)