* Spot gold falls to seven-week low
* Many buyers on sidelines, reluctant to commit at year-end
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Dec 13 A sharp drop in
bullion prices prompted some buying interest on Asia's physical
market, but many remained reluctant to purchase large quantities
as the year end approaches and the euro zone debt crisis
threatens to further sink prices.
Spot gold sank to $1,651.1 on Tuesday, its lowest in
seven weeks, after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly
three months in the previous session, as the European Union
summit disappointed investors.
"Demand started to come in last night, but the amount has
not been massive," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that
jewellers and bullion dealers from Indonesia and Thailand have
been active buyers.
Gold bar premiums in Singapore remained steady at $1 an
ounce over spot prices, she added.
In Hong Kong, dealers reported lukewarm reaction to the
sharp price decline. Premiums were quoted in the range of 50
cents to $1.50, little changed from a week earlier.
"People are still on the sidelines of the market," said a
Hong Kong-based dealer. "They are worried about the euro zone
debt situation and waiting for a clear direction."
Investors were bracing for a possible mass downgrade of euro
zone countries as soon as this week, which could further
distress financial markets and drag bullion prices down with
riskier assets.
As the year end approaches, many traders have chosen to
close their books and sit back to watch the euro zone crisis
play out for the remaining few weeks of 2012.
"Many clients, especially on the manufacturing side, don't
want to replenish their stocks right now," said a second Hong
Kong-based dealer. "There's little buying despite the price
drop."
He added that physical buying from China was lacklustre,
partly as a result of tight liquidity at the year end.
"The weakening price may in the short term even depress
buying interest from retail investors, who now expect prices to
fall further," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures
in China.
In India, the world's biggest gold buyer, a record-low rupee
has made gold expensive for Indian importers. Rupee-priced gold
has gained 7 percent since November.
"Rupee is spoiling the party," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of JJ Gold House, a Kolkata-based trader.
The most-active gold contract for February delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reversed its early losses
to trade flat at 28,845 rupees per 10 grams due to a weaker
rupee.
WEEK AHEAD
Investors will closely watch the bond sales from various
euro zone nations, to gauge the sentiment around the debt
crisis, before Christmas holidays start.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)