* Traders reluctant to put fresh orders after India duty
hike
* China buying slows ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Jan 18 China's gold
purchases slowed down ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, while
India's bullion traders stayed away from placing fresh orders
after a nearly 90 percent hike in gold import duty was announced
earlier this week.
India's government raised the import duty on bullion to 2
percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per
10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per
kilogram on silver.
"The activity is muted today as the initial reaction to the
duty hike is not positive," said Pinakin Vyas, assistant vice
president with gold-importing IndusInd Bank in Mumbai.
The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was trading almost steady at 27,510
rupees per 10 grams, or $1,682.3 an ounce.
Though in the short term traders and consumers may hesitate
to buy into higher prices, the increased duty is unlikely to
have significant impact on India's gold appetite in the longer
term, traders and analysts said.
"Some time later people will digest the price rise, but the
impact will stay for a week or two," said a Singapore-based
dealer.
India last raised gold import duty in February 2010. Its
gold consumption that year soared 66 percent, data from the
World Gold Council showed.
Supporting the sentiment, the Indian rupee hit a two-month
high against the dollar, which helps boost purchasing
power of Indian gold buyers.
Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore dropped a touch from a
week earlier as bullion demand eased. In Hong Kong, gold bar
premiums were quoted in the range of $1.50-$2 an ounce. Premiums
in Singapore were about $1, down from as high as $1.30 last
week.
"There is still a bit buying today, but starting tomorrow
there will be little business," said Dick Poon, manager of
precious metals in Heraeus in Hong Kong.
Dealers reported some scrap selling in the previous session,
as upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States
propelled spot gold to a one-month high just below $1,670 an
ounce. Spot gold was trading at $1,646.99 an ounce by
0838 GMT.
But the selling faded quickly, as prices retreated to lower
$1,640s earlier in the day and attracted light buying in the
region, dealers said.
In Tokyo, gold bar discount widened to 50 cents an ounce
from 25 cents last week, an official at a large bullion house
said.
WEEK AHEAD
China, the world's second largest gold consumer, closes shop
next week for a week-long holiday for the Lunar New Year.
Market participants will continue to watch the unfolding
euro zone debt crisis, a major threat to the global economy.
Other events that may affect gold prices include a policy
meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Jan. 24-25.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)