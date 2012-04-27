* Rangebound prices deter trading interest
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 27 India's gold buying ebbed
after the last key gold-purchasing festival of the wedding
season earlier this week, while the listless performance in gold
prices deterred interest of buyers elsewhere in Asia.
Gold has been drifting between $1,620 and $1,680 over the
past month or so, grinding off much of the trading interest as
uncertain economic outlook fails to provide any clue on the
direction of trading.
"Indian buying slowed since the festival ended, while the
Chinese are not doing much ahead of next week's holiday," said a
Singapore-based trader.
Akshaya Tritiya, the second-biggest gold-buying festival
after Dhanteras in India, failed to attract the usual massive
gold buying, as Indian consumers struggle with rising living
costs while high bullion prices dented appetite for the precious
metal, a popular choice of gift at weddings and festivals.
India's gold buying picked up earlier this month after a
three-week strike by jewellers closed the tap on the gold flow
into the world's biggest consumer of bullion.
India's next gold-buying season will start after the monsoon
season ends in September, before which only a small amount of
gold buying will trickle in, the trader added.
Spot gold hit a two-week high of $1,660.60 in the
previous session, but the effort to break higher soon fizzled
and prices were trading near $1,650 on Friday.
In Singapore, gold bar premiums were around $1 an ounce
above London prices. In Hong Kong, premiums were quoted in the
range between $1 and $1.60 an ounce, little changed from a week
earlier, dealers said.
"People don't have much confidence that prices will move
higher once we approach $1,660-$1,670 level," said a Hong
Kong-based dealer, adding that trading volume has been sluggish
as speculators shift interest to better-performing markets, such
as equities.
Dealers said buying interest will emerge if prices fall to
the $1,620 level.
WEEK AHEAD
The physical market may see thin volume next week due to
public holidays in various Asian countries. China's markets will
be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and Japan with shut on Thursday
and Friday.
