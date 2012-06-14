* High prices tease out light scrap selling

* Weak rupee, monsoon season suppress Indian gold demand

* Hong Kong, Singapore gold bar premiums tick down

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, June 14 Demand for physical gold in Asia stayed sluggish while higher gold prices lured some selling, but most market participants preferred to stay on the sidelines as they waited for a clear direction from key events next week.

Gold was on course for its fifth straight session of gains, matching a similar winning run in late April, as the deteriorating crisis in Europe has driven some investors to seek safety in gold, though a strong dollar caps gains.

Top gold consumer India has entered the monsoon season, marked with a slump in gold purchases. China's jewellery market is also entering the summer lull, with no major festival in sight until early October.

"It is very difficult to do anything, when we have the huge uncertainties of Greek election on weekend as well as the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting next week," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

"Even higher prices have failed to bring out aggressive selling."

In Hong Kong, gold bar premiums stood in the range of $1 to $1.40 an ounce above London prices, slightly lower than last week. In Singapore, premiums dipped to as low as 80 cents, dealers said.

Gold prices in India were perched at lofty levels due to the continuous weakness in the rupee, which traded close to its historical low against the dollar.

In Tokyo, supply tightness in past weeks eased as recent gold price rally and a weaker yen against the dollar helped boost selling interest, dealers said.

Gold bars were offered on par with London prices, or at a small premium of 25 cents, from as high as 50 cents last week, a Tokyo-based dealer said.

"Supply is coming back, and I'm not receiving many buying queries now," he added.

Spot gold stood at $1,617.79 an ounce, up more than 3 percent so far this year.

WEEK AHEAD

Investors were eyeing a string of events, including the Greek election on June 17, a Group of 20 meeting and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, that will set the tone for the financial markets. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)