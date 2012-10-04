* Rupee rises to strongest in more than five months
* Weak yen triggers scrap selling in Japan
* Indonesia scrap selling eases as prices slip
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Oct 4 A strong Indian rupee
gave India's gold buyers a reprieve, pushing local gold prices
to a five-week low and luring gold importers to stock up bullion
for upcoming festivals.
India's festival and wedding season will start in late
October and will peak at next month's Diwali and Dhanteras,
traditionally marked by a frenzy of purchases of gold as gifts
and dowry.
The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck an intra-day low of
30,969 rupees per 10 grams ($1,853 an ounce), the lowest since
Aug. 31.
"There is heavy demand, because the rates have come down on
rupee appreciation," said Ganesh Agarwal, director of Shiv Sahai
and Sons India Limited, a Chennai-based wholesaler, adding that
investors were also among recent gold buyers.
The rupee rose to its highest against the dollar in
more than five months, keeping rupee prices of the precious
metal subdued, as dollar-priced gold hovered near an
11-month high above $1,791 hit earlier this week.
Elsewhere in Asia, selling from Indonesia eased after prices
slipped from a peak hit earlier this week that triggered a wave
of scrap selling.
"The selling is slowly drying up as we are seeing smaller
quantity now," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that
discount on scrap was as deep as $3 an ounce.
A second Singapore-based dealer said the premium on gold
bars was in the range of 20 to 40 cents an ounce above London
prices.
In Japan, a weakening yen helped underpin gold selling, a
Tokyo-based trader said.
"Selling is not aggressive, but if gold in yen terms rise
above 4,500 yen a gram, we may see more selling in the domestic
market," he said, adding that the discount was still about 75
cents.
Markets in China are closed for a public holiday.
In Hong Kong, a main conduit for gold flow into China,
premiums were steady at around 50 cents, dealers said.
WEEK AHEAD
Investors will closely watch for cues from central banks on
their plans to shore up the battered global economy, which will
further boost prices of gold, seen as a good hedge against
inflation and currency risks.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)