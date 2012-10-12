* Demand from India, China seen picking up on seasonal
factors
* Although weak rupee dragging on India appetite
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Buyers took to the sidelines
of Asia's physical gold market on expectations that prices would
ease slightly in the short term, although demand is likely to
improve over the rest of the year on seasonal factors in India
and China.
Gold prices rose to near $1,800 last week after fresh
stimulus measures from central banks enhanced the appeal of
bullion as a hedge against inflation.
"People will buy a bit when prices fall below $1,760 an
ounce," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers
in Hong Kong.
"Jewellery need to buy a bit of stock to prepare for the
wedding season in India, as well as the high consumption season
in China."
Spot gold traded at about $1,770 on Friday, easing
from an 11-month high above $1,795 hit last Friday. Traders and
analysts expected prices to ease towards $1,750 or lower, before
rising to as high as $2,000 in the next few months on aggressive
stimulus measures adopted by various central banks.
Dealers said orders from China around last week's National
Day holiday -- a popular time for weddings and other
celebrations -- were muted.
"We don't have any request for consignment," said a
Singapore-based trader. "The feeling is that there are a lot of
consignment stocks parked around China."
Net gold flows from Hong Kong to China in August dropped 26
percent from a year earlier, as high gold prices and a slowdown
in economic growth weighed on appetite, official Hong Kong trade
data showed.
WEAKER RUPEE
But a softening rupee has pushed up local gold prices and is
dragging on buying interest from India, the world's top gold
consumer, just as festival celebrations pick up.
"The rupee depreciated again, which has created some strain
on physical gold demand," said a dealer at a private-sector bank
in Mumbai, adding that buyers are eyeing 31,200 rupees to make
purchases.
"We are entering the season to buy gold now, so I think if
there is any significant dip, you should see strong support from
India."
India's benchmark gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange
was trading at 31,350 rupees per 10 grams.
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong were steady from a week
earlier, quoted in a range of 30 to 80 cents an ounce above
London prices, dealers said.
The gold premium in Singapore was about 20 cents.
WEEK AHEAD
India's festival demand will be under the spotlight, as it
is expected to pick up in late October and peak next month
during Diwali and Dhanteras, traditionally occasions for buying
gold.
Market participants will also closely watch developments in
the euro zone debt crisis, which may give direction to gold
prices.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)