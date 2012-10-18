* Hong Kong, Singapore premiums steady

* Buying scant despite upcoming festivals in India

By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Oct 18 A rebound in gold prices drove potential buyers to the sidelines in Asia on Thursday, while sellers became hesitant, hopeful of prices rising towards previous highs.

Spot gold rebounded about $20 from a one-month low below $1,730 struck earlier this week on easing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

In India, buyers were shying away as prices gained for a third straight session even though the country is in the middle of the festival season.

"I am not happy with sales... Rates have gone to such levels that people are unable to digest," said Kumar Jain, vice chairman, Mumbai Jewellers Association, at his shop in Zaveri Bazaar, India's biggest jewellery market.

Benchmark gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange stood at 31,159 rupees per 10 grams ($1,830.5 an ounce), up from 30,659 rupees hit earlier this month -- their lowest since end of August.

Business slowed elsewhere in Asia.

"Business is in a snail mode," said a Singapore-based dealer. "Premiums are around 80 to 90 cents in the region unless people start to sell back, which they won't do until prices rebound to the $1,765-$1,770 level."

In Hong Kong, premiums on gold bars were little changed from a week earlier, at 30 to 80 cents an ounce above London prices.

In Japan, the discount stood unchanged at 75 cents, as a stronger yen helped local prices rebound faster than dollar-priced gold.

"I was hoping to sell some physical (gold) but when the metal prices came off, forex moved the other way and buffered the move," said a Tokyo-based dealer, adding that there was also light selling of physical material.

WEEK AHEAD

Traders are closely watching a two-day euro zone leaders' meeting, as speculation rises on Spain's asking for a bailout, which would help boost the euro and lift gold, which has closely followed moves in the currency market. (Editing by Nick Macfie)