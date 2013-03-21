* Buyers hesitant as gold outlook under pressure
* India buying seen reviving in April wedding season
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 21 Physical buyers shied
away from the gold market as prices hovered above $1,600 an
ounce, waiting for the boost from the Cyprus crisis to fade and
pull prices lower.
Demand from India, the world's biggest gold consumer,
languished before next week's Holi festival, a period considered
inauspicious for gold purchases, coinciding with the end of the
financial year when traders prefer to keep low inventories.
Elsewhere in Asia, the buying spree seen in late February
and early March, when prices fell to and held near seven-month
lows, dried up, while prices were not high enough to tease out
scrap selling, dealers said.
"We are back to the norm of slow demand after the Lunar New
Year," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus Metals Hong
Kong, but added that a price dip below $1,600 an ounce would
encourage buying.
Spot gold inched up $1.52 to $1,607.5 an ounce by
0859 GMT, up 1 percent so far this week following two weeks of
mild gains.
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong edged lower to $1.20-$1.50 an
ounce above spot prices. In Singapore, the premium was steady at
about $1.20, dealers said.
"A lot of metal has arrived in China and gold prices are
higher, so we don't see much of a bottleneck," said a Hong
Kong-based trader, referring to a supply crunch in late February
in mainland China.
The premiums in gold contracts traded on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange over spot
prices have narrowed to single-digit numbers, suggesting lower
demand for imported material.
In India, benchmark gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange
traded at 29,625 rupees per 10 grams, near a three-week
high of 29,889 rupees hit earlier this week.
Traders expected April's gold demand to improve as the
wedding season resumes, which will last till early June.
"There will be sales in marriage season next month, they'll
prefer buying light weight jewellery rather than bulky ones,"
said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in the eastern
city of Kolkata, adding he expected April's gold imports to rise
20-25 percent from March.
WEEK AHEAD
Market participants will watch what Cyprus will do to avert
a default, after it rejected terms for a bailout proposed by
euro zone finance ministers, though analysts said Cyprus is
unlikely to cause a major disruption in the global economy.
But the uncertainty and worries about the risk of contagion
could keep gold prices supported, and physical gold buying
depressed.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)