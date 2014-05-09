SINGAPORE May 9 Gold premiums in India, the
world's second biggest bullion consumer, slipped this week as
demand eased on expectations of lower prices and relaxation in
import curbs.
Premiums slipped to $100 an ounce over the global benchmark
, from last week's $120-$130 an ounce, according to
dealers.
India celebrated its second-biggest gold buying festival of
Akshaya Tritiya last Friday, which along with prevailing wedding
demand caused a sharp jump in premiums.
Gold is a popular gift at weddings in India, while Akshaya
Tritiya is considered an auspicious day to buy gold for Hindus.
India imposed restrictions on gold imports last year to
tighten its trade deficit, including a record 10 percent import
duty, prompting scarce supplies and higher premiums.
But speculation that the rules could be eased after the
national elections this month has grown.
"Jewellery demand is holding up to an extent but people have
been putting off gold purchases on expectations that a new
government will cut the duty and ease the rules," said Bachhraj
Bamalwa, director with All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation, a grouping of more than 300,000 jewellers.
"If the rules are eased, premiums would drop sharply and
consumers would rather wait for that," he said.
Bamalwa also said that Akshaya Tritiya sales were about 30
percent lower than last year as consumers were putting off big
purchases.
In April 2013, gold prices fell over 10 percent in two days
- the biggest such fall in 30 years. The sharp decline in prices
sent consumers across Asia rushing to buy gold.
Prices, however, have been volatile since and are even lower
than last year's level, making consumers more cautious.
Dealers across other parts of Asia also said demand was much
lower than what they saw last year.
"It is a completely different story compared to last year,"
said a physical dealer in Hong Kong. "Demand is very subdued now
as May and June are seasonally quite periods. Last year was
unusual because of the price drop."
Earlier this week data showed that the Perth Mint's sales of
gold coins and bars fell 79 percent in April from the
year-earlier period, when sales hit an all-time high.
The dealer said this week's price drop below $1,300 an ounce
failed to bring about aggressive buying.
Premiums in Hong Kong were between 80 cents and $1.20 an
ounce, he said.
In top buyer China, premiums were about $3 an ounce, while
those in Japan and Singapore were unchanged from last week's
levels.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)