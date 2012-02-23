* Indonesia sells; China, India buying muted
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Rallying gold prices
triggered a wave of scrap sales in Asia's physical gold market,
as traders took advantage of three-month high prices, while
buying from top two consumers India and China remained muted.
Spot gold hit a three-month high of $1,781.40 an
ounce on Wednesday, rising for a third day in a row on factors
including agreement on Greece's bailout and hopes on further
monetary easing.
"It's all about scrap business," said a Singapore-based
dealer, adding that Indonesia has been selling while China was
quiet.
"Chinese banks are stuck with more than sufficient physical
stocks and we don't see any buying," he added. China does not
allow exports of gold.
Thailand witnessed a mix of buying and selling. A five-month
high bhat boosted the purchasing power of
Thailand-based traders earlier in the week, while higher prices
prompted selling to lock in profits.
In Singapore, gold bar premiums stood in the range of 70
cents to $1 an ounce, dealers said.
Physical dealers attributed the recent rally to rising
investment interest, which offset the lukewarm demand on the
physical bullion market.
"At this price level, most buying is from funds and
investors, and there is very little buying on the physical
side," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.
Dealers quoted gold bar premiums in Hong Kong in a range of
80 cents to $1.50 above London prices, steady from last week.
China's gold demand has eased since the Lunar New Year
celebrations last month, while multi-week high gold prices
dampened interest in India, the world's top gold consumer.
Easing inflation and a revival in stock markets could dent
gold imports by India, pushing shipments down by about 35
percent in value terms in 2012/13, a government panel said on
Wednesday.
In Japan, scrap sales also increased on the rising prices,
causing the discount on gold bars to widen to as much as $1 an
ounce below London prices.
WEEK AHEAD
Eyes will be on the injection of three-year low-rate funding
by the European Central Bank on Feb 29, in a second long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO) allotment.
Expectations of further monetary easing by central banks
around the world could boost gold's appeal.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)