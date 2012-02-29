* Scrap flow from Indonesia continues on weak rupiah
* More selling in Japan expected in March as fiscal year-end
nears
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Gold's march towards
$1,800 has attracted not only scrap selling, but also buyers who
see further rises in bullion prices in an environment where key
central banks are set for more monetary easing.
Spot gold hit a fresh three-month high at $1,791.16
an ounce, ahead of an expected move by the European Central Bank
to pump 500 billion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year loans into the
euro zone's financial system later in the day.
"We see a mix of buying and selling across the region, with
some enquiries on kilo bar purchases from Thailand and selling
from Indonesia," said a Singapore-based dealer.
The weakness in the Indonesian rupiah has pushed gold
prices in the local currency to their highest in nearly six
months, prompting scrap selling from gold holders, she added.
Premiums on gold bars in Singapore stood around 80 cents an
ounce above London prices, steady from a week earlier, dealers
said.
In Tokyo, the weakness in the yen, which is on course for
its biggest monthly fall over more than two years against the
dollar, helped yen-priced gold stay near its highest
level in more than five months.
In addition, the end of the fiscal year at the end of March
is expected to put pressure on some trading houses and
manufacturers to lower their stocks next month to lock in
profits.
"The year-end effect will kick in more towards mid-March,"
said a Tokyo-based dealer, adding that the discount on gold bars
to London spot prices widened to $1 as a result of a steady but
small flow of scrap selling.
In Hong Kong, dealers said activities were muted.
"We don't see any substantial demand in the physical market
and the market is extremely quiet," said Dick Poon, manager of
precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.
Others said Chinese buyers had been buying as prices
retraced but moved to the sidelines once prices firmed towards
$1,800, and substantial scrap is unlikely to rush in until
prices rally towards $1,850 or $1,900.
WEEKAHEAD
Investors will watch for signs of progress or setback in the
euro zone's effort to tackle the debt crisis, after the ECB
offers a second allotment of the long-term refinancing operation
(LTRO) on Feb.29, in what it hopes will be the last such
operation to fight the crisis.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)