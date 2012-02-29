* Scrap flow from Indonesia continues on weak rupiah

* More selling in Japan expected in March as fiscal year-end nears

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Gold's march towards $1,800 has attracted not only scrap selling, but also buyers who see further rises in bullion prices in an environment where key central banks are set for more monetary easing.

Spot gold hit a fresh three-month high at $1,791.16 an ounce, ahead of an expected move by the European Central Bank to pump 500 billion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year loans into the euro zone's financial system later in the day.

"We see a mix of buying and selling across the region, with some enquiries on kilo bar purchases from Thailand and selling from Indonesia," said a Singapore-based dealer.

The weakness in the Indonesian rupiah has pushed gold prices in the local currency to their highest in nearly six months, prompting scrap selling from gold holders, she added.

Premiums on gold bars in Singapore stood around 80 cents an ounce above London prices, steady from a week earlier, dealers said.

In Tokyo, the weakness in the yen, which is on course for its biggest monthly fall over more than two years against the dollar, helped yen-priced gold stay near its highest level in more than five months.

In addition, the end of the fiscal year at the end of March is expected to put pressure on some trading houses and manufacturers to lower their stocks next month to lock in profits.

"The year-end effect will kick in more towards mid-March," said a Tokyo-based dealer, adding that the discount on gold bars to London spot prices widened to $1 as a result of a steady but small flow of scrap selling.

In Hong Kong, dealers said activities were muted.

"We don't see any substantial demand in the physical market and the market is extremely quiet," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.

Others said Chinese buyers had been buying as prices retraced but moved to the sidelines once prices firmed towards $1,800, and substantial scrap is unlikely to rush in until prices rally towards $1,850 or $1,900.

WEEKAHEAD

Investors will watch for signs of progress or setback in the euro zone's effort to tackle the debt crisis, after the ECB offers a second allotment of the long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) on Feb.29, in what it hopes will be the last such operation to fight the crisis.

(Editing by Richard Pullin)