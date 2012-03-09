* Gold premiums in Hong Kong, Singapore edge up

* Buyers move to sidelines before U.S. labour report

* End of India's fiscal year may cut liquidity, slow gold trade

By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 9 Asia's physical gold buying slowed on Friday after prices rebounded to above the key $1,700 level, as market participants moved to the sidelines waiting for cues from a key U.S. employment report.

Spot gold bounced from a low near $1,660 hit earlier in the week, after progress in Greece's debt restructuring eased fears of an imminent default and a string of data from China that pointed to slower growth stoked hopes of more monetary easing by the central bank.

"The market is a bit quiet now after prices rebounded, as people who wanted to buy have already bought earlier in the week at lower prices," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

Leung said gold investors remained cautious even after Greece's success with the debt-swap deal, as signs of slower growth have emerged in other parts of the world including the emerging economies.

Investors will be closely watching the U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day to gauge the recovery of the world's largest economy.

Premium on gold bars in Hong Kong rose from a week earlier to about $1 to $1.50 an ounce above London prices as a result of increased buying earlier in the week.

In Singapore, gold premiums also nudged higher to $1 an ounce from as low as 70 cents earlier this week.

"We saw pretty good physical buying from Thailand and Indonesia over the past few days, although the volume is not as good as we had expected," said a Singapore-based dealer.

In India, the world's largest gold consumer, gold imports slowed as prices gained more than 1 percent since the start of the month, dealers said.

"Sales have slowed as there is some upward move in prices and the end of March is just around the corner," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House of Kolkata, referring the end of India's fiscal year when liquidity tends to fall as traders round up cash to pay taxes.

He said demand may increase in April, when the wedding season peaks.

The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 28,022 rupees per 10 grams ($1,743 an ounce), up 1 percent from a low of 27,730 rupees struck on March 1.

WEEK AHEAD

Signs of monetary policy shifts will create a stir in financial markets, as liquidity remains the main driver of sentiment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to hold its policy meeting on March 13, is expected to keep its options open on further asset purchases but is unlikely to take any policy action. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)