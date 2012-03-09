* Gold premiums in Hong Kong, Singapore edge up
* Buyers move to sidelines before U.S. labour report
* End of India's fiscal year may cut liquidity, slow gold
trade
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 9 Asia's physical
gold buying slowed on Friday after prices rebounded to above the
key $1,700 level, as market participants moved to the sidelines
waiting for cues from a key U.S. employment report.
Spot gold bounced from a low near $1,660 hit earlier
in the week, after progress in Greece's debt restructuring eased
fears of an imminent default and a string of data from China
that pointed to slower growth stoked hopes of more monetary
easing by the central bank.
"The market is a bit quiet now after prices rebounded, as
people who wanted to buy have already bought earlier in the week
at lower prices," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
Leung said gold investors remained cautious even after
Greece's success with the debt-swap deal, as signs of slower
growth have emerged in other parts of the world including the
emerging economies.
Investors will be closely watching the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later in the day to gauge the recovery of the
world's largest economy.
Premium on gold bars in Hong Kong rose from a week earlier
to about $1 to $1.50 an ounce above London prices as a result of
increased buying earlier in the week.
In Singapore, gold premiums also nudged higher to $1 an
ounce from as low as 70 cents earlier this week.
"We saw pretty good physical buying from Thailand and
Indonesia over the past few days, although the volume is not as
good as we had expected," said a Singapore-based dealer.
In India, the world's largest gold consumer, gold imports
slowed as prices gained more than 1 percent since the start of
the month, dealers said.
"Sales have slowed as there is some upward move in prices
and the end of March is just around the corner," said Harshad
Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House of Kolkata, referring the
end of India's fiscal year when liquidity tends to fall as
traders round up cash to pay taxes.
He said demand may increase in April, when the wedding
season peaks.
The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 28,022 rupees per 10 grams ($1,743
an ounce), up 1 percent from a low of 27,730 rupees struck on
March 1.
WEEK AHEAD
Signs of monetary policy shifts will create a stir in
financial markets, as liquidity remains the main driver of
sentiment.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to hold its
policy meeting on March 13, is expected to keep its options open
on further asset purchases but is unlikely to take any policy
action.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)