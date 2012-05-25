* Hong Kong, Singapore gold premiums steady
* Prices lack conviction as euro zone crisis drags on
* Tokyo supply tight as investors stop selling gold
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 25 Light selling triggered by a
price rise in the previous session slowed down on Friday but
current prices failed to attract much buying interest as
investors believe the worrying situation in Europe leaves gold
on shaky ground.
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were steady
from last week, as market participants wait for progress in the
euro zone's struggle with a possible Greek exit from the bloc
and a weakening economy.
"People just wanted to sell and book some profit," said a
Singapore-based dealer, "No one has much confidence in the
global economy, let alone in gold prices right now."
Premiums in Singapore were quoted at about $1 an ounce over
London prices. In Hong Kong, premiums were quoted in a range of
$1.20-$1.70, dealers said.
"The price trend is unclear. We saw buying from Shanghai
yesterday and selling today, but people are worried that the
euro is still under pressure and gold may have more downside
risk," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious
Metals in Hong Kong.
Spot gold traded at $1,557.69 an ounce, up from a
one-week low near $1,530 hit earlier this week but flirting with
a technical bear market as the price fell 19 percent from the
record above $1,920 last September.
Traders said $1,520 should provide firm support, but $1,600
has proved to be a key resistance level.
The Indian rupee traded near a record low versus
the dollar, making gold expensive for domestic buyers, just as
the wedding season comes to an end. Gold demand will likely stay
weak during the coming monsoon season and pick up in September.
In Tokyo, physical gold supply tightened after the recent
price decline dented interest in scrap selling, while industrial
demand and buying from investors were on the rise, dealers
said.
Premiums in Tokyo rose to as high as $1.50 an ounce, the
loftiest level in more than a year.
WEEK AHEAD
Investors will closely watch Greece and the euro zone and
their battle against the debt crisis. Prices could remain in
range-trade unless decisive news came out of Europe ahead of
Greece's elections in mid-June.
