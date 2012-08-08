* India's monsoon rains expected to be deficient in 2012
* Physical gold market trading slow as prices lack momentum
* Hong Kong, Singapore gold premiums steady
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Aug 8 India's gold demand at
the start of the festival season has been slow with rural buyers
staying on the sidelines, preferring to hold on to their cash at
a time when deficient monsoon rains threaten to dent their
incomes.
The rural population accounts for 60 percent of the gold
demand from India -- the world's top consumer of the precious
metal in 2011. India's appetite for gold has already taken a hit
this year from a weak rupee and an import tax
hike.
"People will prefer to stay in cash than buy gold due to the
drought," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker
Bullion in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
The most-active gold contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) traded near the keenly watched 30,000
rupees per 10 grams level that has been acting as deterrent to
physical traders.
India's festival season has already kicked off, though so
far it has brought little joy to gold traders. Demand typically
picks up during this season as gold is a popular gift at
festivals and weddings in India.
"Market is slow, but there could be buying later this
month," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Chenaji Narsinghji, a
wholesaler in Mumbai, adding that some consumers have been
selling scrap to fund new jewellery purchases.
MORE WAIT-AND-SEE
Most traders stayed on the sidelines of the market awaiting
a clear direction in gold prices, while the slim seasonal demand
in China and elsewhere did little to support market sentiment.
The precious metal has been zigzagging between $1,530 and
$1,640 an ounce since May, as investors wait for policymakers to
make up their minds on if more stimulus measures are needed to
shore up the global economy.
Spot gold stood at $1,607 an ounce, up from last
week's low below $1,590 an ounce.
"There is a lack of momentum in the market," said a Hong
Kong-based dealer. "Prices are unlikely to break above $1,620
but falling below $1,570 is also difficult. Many traders are
more interested in watching the Olympics than trading."
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong were steady, between $1 and
$1.50 an ounce above London prices. In Singapore, premiums were
as low as 50 cents.
WEEK AHEAD
Traders will keep a close eye on the policy front, seeking
clues on whether central banks would take bold and rapid actions
to battle the euro zone debt crisis and drag the global economy
out of the mire.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)