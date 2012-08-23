* Gold in rupee terms hits record high
* Scrap selling in Japan curbed by strong yen
* Premiums in Hong Kong, Singapore ease
By Rujun Shen and Rajendra Jadhav
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Aug 23 Asia's gold physical
market burst back into life on Thursday after months of
lacklustre trade, wi th prices hitting an all-time high in top
consumer India and dealers reporting a surge in scrap trade on
buoyant sentiment.
Spot gold broke out of the $100 range it has held
since May and hit $1,666.9 on Thursday, encouraged by minutes
from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that showed the central
bank is willing to further easing its monetary policy soon.
"I finally feel alive again," said a Singapore-based dealer,
"We've seen quite a bit of scrap come in today, even as
Indonesia remains closed."
Consumers and investors sold their old jewellery, bars and
coins to take advantage of the price rally after gold had been
trading listlessly for a few months.
More selling may be on the way, especially as Indonesia
returns to business next week after Eid al-Fitr celebrations,
dealers said.
Some potential sellers were waiting for better selling
opportunities.
"At this level we don't see any buying, and sellers are
waiting for higher prices," said a Hong Kong-based dealer,
adding that the premium had fallen to as low as 80 cents per
ounce, from last week's $1-$1.50.
GOLD IN RUPEE HITS ALL-TIME HIGH
In India, traditionally the world's No.1 gold consumer, gold
prices in rupee terms hit a record high. Gold futures on the
Multi Commodity Exchange jumped to 30,677 rupees per 10
grams.
"Demand is weak, but may improve if prices rise by another
500 to 1,000 rupees," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
state-run bank dealing bullion.
India's gold imports might slump 40 percent from a year
earlier during the September-December period due to a weak
monsoon, fewer wedding dates and lofty prices, said the Bombay
Bullion Association.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's gold market was relatively quiet.
"A strong yen makes gold prices unattractive to sellers,"
said a Tokyo-based dealer, adding that he offered 75 cents
discount on buying scrap.
In Singapore, gold bar premium was quoted in the range of 50
to 80 cents above London prices, dealers said.
WEEK AHEAD
Market participants will closely watch the central bank
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming late next week, seeking more
signs on the Fed's stimulus plan.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)