* Gold premiums in Hong Kong, Singapore steady

* India demand may improve if prices stay at current levels

By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Dec 4 A recent drop in rupee-priced gold due to a stronger local currency has attracted buyers in India, while physical demand in the rest of Asia remained lacklustre as market participants wait for a clear direction in prices.

The benchmark gold price in India on the Multi Commodity Exchange traded at 31,160 rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday, hovering just above 31,040 rupees hit last week -- its lowest since early November.

"Prices have dropped and there is a little bit of physical demand," said Ketan Shroff, director of Penta Gold, a Mumbai-based wholesaler.

"We might have a good wedding season if prices are sustained or drop from here."

The wedding season, which started in September and peaked last month, will continue until early January. Gold is an essential part of dowries and gifts during the season in India, the world's top gold buyer.

The rupee is the focus of attention, as markets closely follow developments on a parliamentary vote set for Tuesday on foreign direct investments in the retail sector.

Gold bar premiums in Singapore and Hong Kong were steady from a week earlier.

In Hong Kong, dealers quoted premiums between 50 cents to $1.10 above London prices. Singapore's premium was about 50 cents, dealers said.

"People think it's too risky to buy as we approach the year end, as we have no idea what's going to happen to the 'fiscal cliff' talk," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, referring to talks underway in Washington to avert a fiscal disaster early next year.

Physical demand from the jewellery sector was muted, even as year-end festivities loom large, dealers said.

Spot gold traded at $1,706 an ounce by 0831 GMT, after briefly dipping below the $1,700 level earlier in the day.

WEEK AHEAD

Market participants will closely watch the progress of U.S. budget talks, which have run into a wall and caused much anxiety among investors. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)