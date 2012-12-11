* Hong Kong gold premium rise to as high as $1.50/oz
* India buying slows as prices rebound from one-month low
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Dec 11 Gold premiums in Hong
Kong rose to their highest in about five months on Tuesday as
Chinese banks stocked up on bullion to avoid a supply crunch
when refineries close shop for the year-end holidays.
Gold bar premiums in Hong Kong rose to as high as $1.50 an
ounce above London prices, compared to 50 cents to $1 over the
past few weeks, dealers said.
"Chinese buying has been picking up," said Dick Poon,
general manager of Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Limited. "The banks
want to keep some inventory and prepare for the holiday demand
around the Lunar New Year."
Refineries typically close around Christmas and New Year,
creating a supply shortage which could lead to a spike in
premiums, dealers said.
"There probably won't be much supply around until
mid-January," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
The premium in Shanghai gold prices over London also
widened, indicating rising demand in the Chinese market. Spot
gold traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange traded
at 343.85 yuan a gram, or $1,716 an ounce, at a premium of about
$8 over spot gold.
Demand for retail gold usually rises ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday in China, which falls in mid-February this year.
The pickup in Chinese buying follows data from Hong Kong
which showed last week that net gold flows from the former
British colony into China in October hit their lowest level
since June 2011 due to high prices and weak interest.
INDIA BUYING SLOWS AS PRICES REBOUND
India's benchmark gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange
bounced from a one-month low of 30,710 rupees per 10
grams hit last week, and was trading at 31,349 rupees.
"If prices fall to 31,000 rupees there could be good wedding
demand for another month and a half," Pankaj Kumar Agarwal,
director at Brijwasi Bullion and Jewellers in the northern
Indian city of Lucknow.
The wedding season, which started in September and peaked
last month, continues until early January. Gold is an essential
gift item during this season in India, the world's biggest buyer
of the metal.
Spot gold traded around $1,710 an ounce, rebounding
from a one-month low of $1,683.79 hit last week.
In Southeast Asia, dealers reported a pick up in demand from
Thailand and Indonesia as market players tried to avoid the
supply crunch in the end of the year.
"We see buying from Thailand, and Indonesia which has been
absent from the market for a while," said a Singapore-based
dealer.
The premiums in Singapore were quoted in the range of 70
cents to $1, dealers said.
In Japan, the discount on gold bars narrowed to 50 cents
from 75 cents last week, said a Tokyo-based trader.
"We haven't seen much gold selling in recent days," said the
trader. "Some manufacturers are purchasing gold to stock up
their products before the New Year holidays, so the discount is
tighter now."
WEEK AHEAD
Market players will watch the U.S. budget talks and the
resurfacing political turmoil in Italy, key factors that will
affect gold prices in coming weeks.
Refineries will start to shut down before the year end, and
their schedule will be closely monitored by physical gold buyers
concerned about supply crunch.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)