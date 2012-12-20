* Year-end refinery closure may tighten supply
* Price slide this week triggers physical buying
* Hong Kong premium hits four-month high
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Asia's physical buying picked
up after gold dropped to its lowest in nearly four months
earlier this week, while some market participants were concerned
about a potential supply shortfall next week as refineries close
for holidays.
Spot gold dropped to $1,661.01 an ounce on Tuesday,
its lowest since Aug. 31, but has recovered some ground since
then to trade at $1,667.41 on Thursday.
The price slide triggered some buying interest, but the
uncertainty in market direction kept many on the sidelines,
especially as the year end draws near.
"Physical buying has picked up, and we may see supply a
little tight next week as refineries will have a shortened
production week," said a Singapore-based dealer.
Premium on gold bars in Singapore stood at $1-$1.10 an ounce
above London prices, she added.
In Hong Kong, dealers quoted the premiums in the range of 90
cents to $1.40 an ounce, the highest since end of August, up 10
cents from a week earlier.
In Japan, gold discount narrowed to as low as 30 cents, from
50 cents a week earlier, as supply decreased on slower supply
from refineries, but the year-end holiday could lead to less
demand from industrial users, a Tokyo-based trader said.
The weaker yen inflated local gold prices, which did little
to inspire buyers. The dollar had gained about half a percent
against the yen this week, and more than 1 percent so far
this month.
In India, the world's largest buyer of the precious metal,
benchmark gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange fell to a
two-week low of 30,760 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday,
attracting bargain hunters, traders said.
WEEK AHEAD
Market participants will keep a close eye on the progress in
the U.S. budget talks to seek a direction in prices.
An agreement between the White House and Republicans could
relieve investors of worries that the world's top economy was on
the edge of another recession, triggering a risk rally and
dampen gold's safe-haven appeal.
Meanwhile, any spike in physical demand could cause a supply
shortage as refineries close for the holidays.
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)