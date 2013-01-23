* India stops buying after tax hike, but long-term demand
seen undeterred
* Gold premiums in Singapore, Hong Kong steady
* Chinese buying slows despite Lunar New Year holiday
By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's gold imports
slowed to a trickle this week after the government raised import
tariffs at the same time that global prices strengthened, and
these higher prices also deterred purchases from elsewhere in
Asia, traders said on Wednesday.
Asian buyers rushed to the market in early January to take
advantage of gold prices which were below $1,630 an ounce, their
lowest in more than four months.
Prices, however, have since risen to almost $1,700 an ounce,
discouraging buyers who usually stock up on gold ahead of the
Lunar New Year holidays in mid-February.
Most Indian buyers stocked up on gold in the first week of
January, after the finance minister hinted that a duty hike is
on the cards.
Last week, India raised import taxes on gold to 6 percent
from 4 percent in a bid to curb imports to help rein in a record
current account deficit, but industry experts said long-term
gold demand is unlikely to waiver.
"We had comfortable sales in the last two months, but after
the duty hike no one is interested," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.
"Over the longer term, unofficial channels will replace
official import channels as gold is required from birth till
death in Indian tradition," he added. India is the world's
biggest gold importer.
The benchmark gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) traded at 30,792 rupees per 10 grams, up
from a one-month low of 30,758 rupees hit last week.
CHINA DEMAND EASES, SOME INDONESIA BUYING
Higher prices also slowed down China's gold buying
two-and-a-half weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday during
which gifts of gold jewellery, bars and coins are popular. Some
traders said buyers had already stocked up enough in January.
"I wouldn't say demand from China is really good in
comparison to the same time in the last few years," said a Hong
Kong-based trader.
Spot gold stood at $1,691.29 an ounce by 0907 GMT,
close to a one-month high of $1,695.76 hit in the previous
session. The higher prices have teased out some scrap selling,
dealers said.
A firmer rupiah has triggered some buying from
Indonesia, a Singapore-based dealer said, while there was some
buying and selling from Thailand.
"If the rupiah keeps strengthening, we should be able to see
physical demand continue from Indonesia," she said.
Gold premiums in Singapore stood at $1.10 to $1.20 an ounce,
little changed from last week, dealers said.
In Tokyo, selling in the physical market slowed after the
yen strengthened against the dollar and lowered gold prices in
the Japanese currency.
WEEK AHEAD
Investors will closely watch the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting next week to gauge the central bank's attitude towards
its bond purchase programme.
Any hint that the Fed was considering withdrawing such
measures would deal a heavy blow to gold, which has attracted
investors who were worried about currency debasement as a result
of aggressive monetary easing.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)