* Lunar New Year buying slows as inventory replenished,
holiday looms
* India buying slow after heavy purchases before import tax
hike
* Hong Kong, Singapore gold premiums steady
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Physical gold purchases lost
steam this week as stockpiling in China and other Asian markets
ahead of the Lunar New Year drew to a close and Indian buyers
remained on the sidelines of the market, with ample inventory in
hand.
The stockpiling began in January to satisfy demand during
Lunar New Year but purchases have slowed down especially as
prices were not low enough to lure buyers, traders said.
"The pre-Lunar New Year buying was quite strong, but by now
a lot of the metal has already been bought," said a Hong
Kong-based trader.
"The key centres are buying a little less towards the end of
the month, which has more to do with the front-loading effect
than anything else."
Spot gold recovered from a Monday's low of just above
$1,650 an ounce to $1,666 by 0928 GMT. Though prices have fallen
more than $30 from last week's peak near $1,700, buyers were
unimpressed.
"We are near a recent low, but people are a little worried
that prices could come off again," said a Singapore-based
dealer, adding that gold premiums in Singapore remained steady
at $1 to $1.20 an ounce above London prices.
Recent upbeat economic data sapped investors' interest in
bullion, a safe haven investment that is attractive during times
of economic distress.
Buying from India has been sluggish since the government
hiked import taxes on bullion last week, although prices in the
domestic market have fallen enough to lure buyers, traders said.
Gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange dropped to a
more than six-month low of 30,193 rupees per 10 grams, thanks to
the strength in the rupee.
The rupee rose to a one-week high against the
dollar and was headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains,
after the central bank cut interest rates and banks' cash
reserve ratio on Tuesday.
Importers have largely shunned the international market
since the announcement of the tax hike as by then they had
already purchased a lot of gold.
But a retracement in global gold prices would lure Indian
buyers back in the market, traders said.
"If we see prices drop to $1,640 level, we should see decent
buying out of India," said the Hong Kong-based trader.
WEEK AHEAD
Gold market participants will watch the policy decision by
the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday, as well as a key U.S.
labour market report due on Friday, to gauge the pace of
recovery in the world's top economy and the Fed's attitude
towards monetary stimulus.
More signs of an economic recovery could dampen gold's
appeal as a safe haven, although inflation concerns stoked by
aggressive monetary easing may help gold stay attractive as an
inflation hedge.
China, which vies with India for the status of the world's
top gold consumer, will kick off a week-long Lunar New Year
holiday from Feb. 9.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)