* Shanghai-spot spread shrinks as onshore supply boosted
* India buying slows at end of fiscal year
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 7 Buyers in China slowed on
Thursday their robust purchases of gold in the international
market as the material bought in previous weeks started to
arrive onshore and eased a supply shortage.
China's domestic gold prices had been trading at premiums of
over $20 above international prices in the past few days, but
that spread shrank to just over $10 on Thursday. It could
further narrow to single-digit figures in the absence of another
sharp fall in international market, traders said.
"Delivery has finally arrived in the onshore market and
physical stock seems widely available now," said Peter Tse,
director at ScotiaMocatta in Hong Kong.
Chinese commercial banks, which hold licenses to import
gold, rushed to buy the metal after they returned from a
week-long Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, during which
spot gold dropped more than 3 percent. Demand from China
usually wanes after the Lunar New Year.
"It (buying) should be done for now, and eventually the
premium should move back to normal, about $5-$6 an ounce," Tse
said.
The popular gold forward contract on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange stood at 318.91 yuan a gram, or $1,595 an
ounce, after having dropped to a two-week low of 317.5 yuan
earlier in the day.
Spot gold traded little changed at just below $1,584 an
ounce, up nearly 2 percent from a seven-month low of $1,554.49
hit in late February.
Traders said it takes time for purchased gold to enter
mainland China, as shipments have to go through regulatory
approvals and logistical arrangements.
"It isn't like Zurich/London or Johannesburg spread which
can be flattened easily with minimal logistics," said a Hong
Kong-based trader, adding that it could take a week to process a
shipment.
Gold bar premium in Hong Kong was steady at $1.40-$1.60 an
ounce, traders said.
TAX CONCERNS IN INDIA
Buying from India, the world's No.1 gold consumer, also
slowed as the approach of the end of the fiscal year dented
interest in purchasing the metal.
"Buying is slow because of March end as all have to pay tax
this month," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based JJ
Gold House. "There could be a revival in sales from April."
Weddings and festivals season will re-start in April and
continue till first week of June.
The rupee rose to its highest level in nearly a
week against the dollar, but didn't manage to pull itself far
away from a near two-month low hit earlier this week, as
sputtering economic growth and persistent concerns about India's
current account and fiscal deficits weighed on sentiment.
WEEK AHEAD
Market participants will check on the health of the global
economy from key data releases, including the February U.S. job
market report on Friday. A rise in risk appetite could push gold
lower, which would trigger physical buying interest from Asian
nations.
(Additional reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)