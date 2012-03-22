* Jewellers in some Indian states on indefinite strike

* Physical demand elsewhere in Asia sluggish

By Rujun Shen and Siddesh Mayenkar

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 22 Asia's physical gold buying has been tepid this week while prices held to a narrow range, and a strike by India's jewellers brought the market in the world's biggest gold consumer to a virtual standstill.

Data from China showed its massive manufacturing sector shrank in March for a fifth month in a row, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

Slower economic growth, together with easing inflation, may dent China's retail gold appetite, dealers said.

"People are a little scared," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong. "There seems to be a lot of pressure at higher price levels, and the economic conditions are not very supportive of gold."

Growing wealth that has accompanied rapid economic expansion over the past few years, together with rampant inflation, have helped to drive growth in China's gold demand of more than 20 percent annually.

The country may overtake India as the world's biggest gold consumer this year, the World Gold Council said.

Spot gold traded around $1,650 an ounce, dropping more than 2 percent so far this month as expectations faded for further quantitative easing from the U.S. central bank.

Gold prices have held to a narrow $1,636 to $1,670 range over the past week, however, after hitting their lowest in two months.

Premiums on gold bars in Singapore and Hong Kong were steady. In Hong Kong, dealers quoted a range of $1 to $1.60 an ounce above London prices. Premiums in Singapore stood at $1.

INDIA STRIKE DRAGS ON

India's gold jewellery market has been closed down since the weekend, as jewellers strike to protest against a tax hike on bullion imports announced by the Indian government last Friday.

Although most analysts said the impact on India's gold demand might be minimal, the announcement dealt a heavy short-term blow to the gold trading community.

"Business is at a standstill and nothing is going on," said Baccharaj Bamalwa, chairman of All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation, adding that jewellers in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, have decided to go on an indefinite strike.

Maharastra and Gujarat states account for about 70 percent of India's bullion trade. Jewellers in Maharastra remained shut on Thursday and plan to decide on further action later in the day.

The federal government for the second time in 2012 doubled the import tax on gold bars, to 4 percent of value, raising the cost by more than 1,000 rupees ($20) per 10 grams.

Gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was flat at 27,888 rupees per 10 grams.

The tax hike also came as Asia's physical gold demand was already falling short of expectations.

"We had expected higher physical demand in the Asian market," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard Bank.

"But many people are on the sidelines. We see some buying, but nothing gigantic."

He added that the discount on gold bars in Tokyo widened to as much as $1.50 an ounce below London prices.

WEEK AHEAD

The market will watch further developments in India's gold market and gauge the impact of the new tax rules.

The end of the quarter may also witness fund redemptions, potentially pressuring gold prices. A drop towards $1,600 may attract some buying interest in the physical market. ($1 = 50.6650 Indian rupees) (Editing by Edmund Klamann)