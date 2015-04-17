* Containers preferred by smaller mills, door-to-door
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 16 Rapid growth in the use of
containers to ship grains and oilseeds to Southeast Asia could
take a step back this year after a fall in bulk freight rates to
record lows, although smaller mills will mostly stick with
containers, traders said.
Asian millers started importing grains in shipping
containers about a decade ago, using empty boxes that were
returning to Asia after delivering electronics and white goods,
rather than traditional bulk cargo vessels.
Offering door-to-door shipments, regular scheduling and
small volume contracts, containers accounted for about 20
percent of Southeast Asia's grain and oilseed shipments in 2014,
grain traders said, up from 10-15 percent the year before.
However, an expansion in the global bulker fleet and a steep
drop in crude oil prices dragged global bulk shipping rates
to record lows in February. Prices are down 25 percent
this year.
The quoted rate for a 50,000-tonne bulk vessel from the
western United States to Port Klang in Malaysia has fallen to
around $20-$25 per tonne, while the container rate has held
largely steady at around $40-$45 a tonne, shipping sources said.
The widening cost difference has pushed some users, such as
feed purchasers in Vietnam back to bulk shipments, traders said,
but the gap would need to widen by a further $10 to $15 a tonne
to erode the benefits of containers for most smaller mills.
"The volume shipped in containers has kept more or less
intact," said Voytek Chelkowski, managing director of
Singapore-based freight consulting firm Seamind.
"While we expect that the depressed bulk market may
temporarily reduce the volume of grains shipped in containers,
the value and opportunities of this mode of transportation will
keep this segment vibrant," he said.
Small millers in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam,
Thailand and the Philippines want lower volumes than a bulk
carrier load. International trading companies that bring grains
on larger vessels often end up selling one cargo to several
different mills, traders said.
"The main reason is flexibility, as shipping grain in
containers means importers can control the unloading much more
effectively and get the grain to off-port locations with greater
ease," said Timothy Simpson, director of marketing and
communications for North America at Maersk, the world's biggest
container shipping company.
Containers also allowed for easy shipment and tracking of
non-genetically modified grains and organic food.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Gavin Maguire and
Richard Pullin)