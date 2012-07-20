SINGAPORE, July 20 A flour miller in Indonesia
bought 25,000 tonnes of Indian wheat for August-September
shipment, while processors in Vietnam are seeking wheat, corn
and soymeal cargoes for arrival in the next two months.
Asian buyers, running low on grain stocks, are trickling
back into the market but only to cover their immediate demand
with small shipments, traders said.
"We have seen some demand coming from Vietnam, where millers
are looking for smaller cargoes of 6,000 to 10,000 tonnes," said
one trader with a global trading company in Singapore.
"Some are still postponing their purchases but there are a
few who really need to buy for August shipment, so they have no
choice."
The prices of U.S. and Australian wheat being offered in
Asian grain market have climbed around $35 to $40 a tonne in the
last week as the worst drought in 56 years shrivels grain and
oilseeds crops in the U.S. Midwest.
A congestion at ports on India's east coast could make
things worse for buyers as ships carrying corn and rice face
delays.
"There is a lot of congestion at Vizag and Kakinada ports,
some shipments are facing delays around 20 to 25 days," said
another Singapore trader. "It can be a problem for buyers who
are short in supply."
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Miral Fahmy)