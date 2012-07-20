SINGAPORE, July 20 A flour miller in Indonesia bought 25,000 tonnes of Indian wheat for August-September shipment, while processors in Vietnam are seeking wheat, corn and soymeal cargoes for arrival in the next two months.

Asian buyers, running low on grain stocks, are trickling back into the market but only to cover their immediate demand with small shipments, traders said.

"We have seen some demand coming from Vietnam, where millers are looking for smaller cargoes of 6,000 to 10,000 tonnes," said one trader with a global trading company in Singapore.

"Some are still postponing their purchases but there are a few who really need to buy for August shipment, so they have no choice."

The prices of U.S. and Australian wheat being offered in Asian grain market have climbed around $35 to $40 a tonne in the last week as the worst drought in 56 years shrivels grain and oilseeds crops in the U.S. Midwest.

A congestion at ports on India's east coast could make things worse for buyers as ships carrying corn and rice face delays.

"There is a lot of congestion at Vizag and Kakinada ports, some shipments are facing delays around 20 to 25 days," said another Singapore trader. "It can be a problem for buyers who are short in supply." (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Miral Fahmy)