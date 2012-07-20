(Removes extra word from 1st paragraph)
* Ships face up to 25 days of delay on India's east coast
* Indonesian mill buys wheat after 1-month hiatus
* U.S., Australian wheat prices spike in Asia
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 20 Congestion at Indian ports is
delaying corn and rice shipments to Asia and Africa, dealing a
fresh blow to buyers stung by record-high global grain prices as
a worsening U.S. drought threatens to spark a shortage in food
supply.
Ships faced up to 25 days of waiting at ports on India's
east coast, traders and port officials said on Friday, delaying
cargoes to millers who are heavily relying on cheaper South
Asian shipments amid tight U.S. and South American supplies.
"There is a lot of congestion at Vizag and Kakinada ports,
some shipments are facing delays of around 20 to 25 days," said
one Singapore trader. "It can be a problem for buyers who are
short in supply."
U.S. front-month wheat futures have surged more than
11 percent so far this week, rising for a fifth consecutive
week, while corn has gained almost 8 percent. Corn prices
hit a record high on Thursday as the drought in the U.S farm
belt, the worst in 56 years, continued to dent crop yields in
the top exporter of the grain.
While lack of berths was leading to delays at the Vizag
port, insufficient barges was holding up operations at the
Kakinada port which had 22 vessels at anchor on Friday, waiting
to load corn and rice.
"Loading is very slow at Kakinada and the monsoon season
will only worsen the problems," said another Singapore trader.
Indian exporters are actively selling corn to Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam. Corn exports from India could hit a record
3.5 million tonnes in the 2011/12 marketing year to September,
spurred by higher global prices and a bumper harvest.
Indian corn is quoted at $310 per tonne, on a cost and
freight basis, into Southeast Asia while Argentine corn is
quoted at $340 per tonne.
African buyers are snapping up rice cargoes from India which
has sold some 5 million tonnes since export curbs on common
varieties of rice were eased in September.
Indian port congestion, which started this month, could
ease next month, however.
"I think there will be less congestion after a month as corn
exports are declining due to lower domestic supplies," said
Sanjeev Garg, chief executive at agricultural products trading
company CommCorp International in New Delhi.
SHRINKING GLOBAL SUPPLY
More than half the United States was experiencing moderate
drought or worse this week, according to the latest U.S. Drought
Monitor report issued on Thursday.
More than 70 percent of the Midwest Corn Belt was in some
stage of drought in the week ended July 17, up from 63 percent a
week earlier. It adds up to the worst drought conditions in the
United States since at least 1956, climate experts said.
As a result, the prices of U.S. and Australian wheat being
offered in the Asian grain market have climbed around $35 to $40
a tonne in the last week.
Corn buyers in Asia, who account for just under half of the
world's imports, have been caught on the wrong side of the
market. Most importers, including top buyer Japan are not
covered for October-December shipments.
A flour miller in Indonesia bought Indian wheat this week
after a month-long gap, while Vietnamese buyers are seeking
grain shipments as Asian importers trickle back to the market
with no let up in the U.S. drought.
The Indonesian miller bought 25,000 tonnes of wheat from
India for shipment in August-September and processors in Vietnam
are seeking wheat, corn and soymeal cargoes for arrival in the
next two months.
"We have seen some demand coming from Vietnam, where millers
are looking for smaller cargoes of 6,000 to 10,000 tonnes," said
one trader with a global trading company in Singapore.
"Some are still postponing their purchases but there are a
few who really need to buy for August shipment, so they have no
choice."
