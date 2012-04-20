* Asia mills slow purchases on U.S. crop outlook

* Australian prices steady despite lower U.S. market

* Malaysia in talks to buy 60,000 T corn for June

* S.Korea takes 55,000 T corn; Japan buys wheat

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 20 Asian flour millers slowed purchases this week expecting global prices to slide as an improved outlook for the U.S. winter crop raised supply prospects, while Malaysian millers are in the market to buy 60,000 tonnes of South American corn.

Even as benchmark U.S. wheat futures edged lower this week, Australian wheat prices held firm on slow farmer sales ahead of the plantings.

"U.S. prices are coming down because the crop outlook is favourable with good weather," said one Singapore-based trader. "Buyers are hoping that prices will fall further, so its wait and watch."

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat is down 0.2 percent so far this week, after having dropped for two consecutive weeks, while corn is heading for a drop of 1.1 percent on the week, its second straight weekly fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 64 percent good to excellent, up from 61 percent a week earlier. A year ago, winter wheat was rated 36 percent good to excellent.

Spring wheat plantings were a record 37 percent complete, 16 percentage points higher than a week earlier and well above the five-year average of 9 percent.

Australian wheat prices have head firm over the last few weeks despite ample supplies weighing on the global market.

Australian H1 wheat with 11.5 percent protein was quoted at around $320 a tonne in containers into Southeast Asia, including cost and freight (C&F), largely unchanged from last week, while feed is being offered at around $296 a tonne.

"Things are looking a little bit dry in Australia on new crop and Australia has made a lot of forward sales into China South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines,"

"What we have seen is that Chicago dropped but Australian prices remained steady as the farmer selling has kind of stopped now because of the planting season," said Stefan Meyer, a broker at FCStone Australia.

Japan's farm ministry bought a total of 139,237 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender which closed on Thursday.

In the feed grain market, Malaysian millers have been negotiating to buy 60,000 tonnes of corn for shipment in June to take advantage of a drop in prices, but no deal has yet been signed, traders said.

Corn is likely to attract buying on the dips until the level of U.S. new-crop 2012/13 production is clearer, as the U.S. old-crop supplies were expected to shrink to the lowest in 16 years by the end of summer.

"They were quoting somewhere around $290 a tonne on a cost and freight basis whereas the seller was close to $300 a tonne," said another Singapore trader.

Traders said there was talk of China booking between 500,000 tonnes and a million tonnes of U.S. corn which, if true, will be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture later on Friday or on Monday.

The Korea Corn Processing Industry Association bought 55,000 tonnes of corn via tender on Thursday to be delivered by Aug. 25 to the ports of Incheon and/or Kunsan.

The purchase for the U.S. No.2 or better grade of genetically modified yellow corn was made by CJ International at $298.75 per tonne on a C&F basis for U.S. or South American origins. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)