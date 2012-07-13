SINGAPORE, July 13 Feed millers in Japan bought 90,000 tonnes of feed wheat in the latest deal for Asian importers stepping up grain purchases this week as global prices rally in the face of a worsening U.S. drought.

Japanese buyers paid about $330 per tonne including cost and freight for feed wheat cargoes to ship in August and September, traders said.

South Korean buyers, who purchased wheat earlier this week, are seeking 40,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified yellow soybeans for arrival in October.

"Buyers are coming back after prices eased earlier this week and there are forecasts of more bad weather in the U.S.," said a trader in Singapore. "We should see more deals next week."

Chicago corn rose for a second straight day on Friday, extending its drought-driven rally over four weeks to 45 percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has been hit by the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years.

Little respite was expected from the severe dryness, with only minor volumes of rain expected in some areas of the Midwest over the next week to 10 days, agricultural meteorologists said.

About 40,000 tonnes of Indian corn was traded into Indonesia and Malaysia this week at about $260 per tonne free on board, traders said.

Taiwan's Maize Industry Procurement Association purchased 60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Brazil in a tender that closed on Thursday. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Chris Lewis)