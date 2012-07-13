SINGAPORE, July 13 Feed millers in Japan bought
90,000 tonnes of feed wheat in the latest deal for Asian
importers stepping up grain purchases this week as global prices
rally in the face of a worsening U.S. drought.
Japanese buyers paid about $330 per tonne including cost and
freight for feed wheat cargoes to ship in August and September,
traders said.
South Korean buyers, who purchased wheat earlier this week,
are seeking 40,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified yellow
soybeans for arrival in October.
"Buyers are coming back after prices eased earlier this week
and there are forecasts of more bad weather in the U.S.," said a
trader in Singapore. "We should see more deals next week."
Chicago corn rose for a second straight day on Friday,
extending its drought-driven rally over four weeks to 45
percent, with little relief expected for the crop which has been
hit by the worst drought in the U.S. grain belt in 25 years.
Little respite was expected from the severe dryness, with
only minor volumes of rain expected in some areas of the Midwest
over the next week to 10 days, agricultural meteorologists said.
About 40,000 tonnes of Indian corn was traded into Indonesia
and Malaysia this week at about $260 per tonne free on board,
traders said.
Taiwan's Maize Industry Procurement Association purchased
60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Brazil in a tender that
closed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Chris Lewis)