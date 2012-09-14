* Thai mills buy 20,000 T of Indian soymeal

* Indian soymeal competitive as global prices rise

* Malaysia eyes 120,000 T corn imports for November

* S.American corn offered in Asia at $325/T; demand weak

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Thai mills bought around 20,000 tonnes of Indian soymeal for November shipment as the South Asian nation offered competitive prices, while Malaysia is looking to cover 120,000 tonnes of corn for shipment during the same month.

Indian soymeal was sold to Thailand at $650 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), compared with $670 a tonne being offered for South American cargoes and $690 a tonne for the U.S. origin meal.

Asian importers have reduced purchases, buying grain cargoes hand-to-month since the worst U.S. drought in half a century ignited a rally in Chicago futures around June.

"Indian meal is most competitive at the moment," said one Singapore-based trader. "We saw two bulk cargoes sold in the last few weeks and some business carried out in containers, but overall it is very slow."

Demand for corn in Asia also remained weak, traders said.

"Malaysia is looking to cover at least two panamax vessels for November shipment, but no deal has been signed," said another Singapore trader. "Buyers are postponing deals, maybe they are seeking some kind of demand rationing at these prices."

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December prices, which gained more than 50 percent in the last three months amid the U.S. drought, are on track for a more than 3 percent drop this week -- their third straight weekly decline.

South American corn was offered in Asia at $325 a tonne, C&F, down from $345 a tonne offered a couple of weeks ago, tracking the recent drop in benchmark U.S. futures.

U.S. corn export sales jumped to a five-week high last week as the price dip lured some regular buyers back after weeks of dismal purchases, but overall sales remained a fraction of the typical pace, government data on Thursday showed.

Net corn export sales in the week ended Sept. 6 totalled about 428,300 tonnes for shipments in all marketing years, USDA data showed, near the high end of forecasts for 350,000 to 450,000 tonnes. But the total was well below the 1.168 million tonnes in sales reported in the same week a year ago.

Corn futures tumbled to a two-month low this week as the U.S. government's monthly assessment of crop damage from the historic drought fell short of trade expectations.

The USDA in its closely watched report forecast the U.S. corn harvest at 10.727 billion bushels, down slightly from last month's estimate of 10.779 billion but above analysts' average estimate of 10.38 billion.

However, the report was bullish for soybeans, which have gained around 1 percent this week, rising for six out of seven weeks on fears the drought will further reduce supplies.

In Asia's physical market, U.S. soft white wheat was quoted around $382 a tonne, C&F, while hard red winter wheat was offered at $405 a tonne. Spring wheat with 14 percent protein content was being priced at $430 a tonne.

Australian prime wheat was offered at $395 a tonne, C&F, and Australian standard wheat at $390 a tonne. (Editing by Himani Sarkar) (naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)