By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Flour millers in Indonesia bought 25,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat for November shipment while Malaysia is likely to be in the market to cover corn supplies for December shipment as global prices ease.

Exporters sold 50,000 tonnes of Australian prime wheat to a miller in Southeast Asia this week even as grains trading remained subdued ahead of a key U.S. supply-demand report which is expected to show higher production of soybeans and corn.

"Some mills were covering supplies for the year-end but overall the business has been very slow," said one trader with an international trading company in Singapore. "Buyers are expecting prices to decline because everyone is looking at higher output in the U.S."

U.S. corn futures are down more than 1 percent this week, on track for a second straight week of decline on expectations that crops suffered less damage from this summer's devastating drought than was estimated earlier. Soybeans are facing a fourth consecutive week of decline.

Private analytical firm Informa expects the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its corn production forecast to 11.194 billion bushels, based on a yield of 127.0 bushels per acre.

The report, due at 1230 GMT, is likely to estimate the soybean crop at 2.764 billion bushels, based on the average forecast in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts. The average yield was seen at 37.006 bushels per acre, up 4.8 percent from a month ago.

In its September report, the USDA pegged corn crop at 10.727 billion bushels and soybean production at 2.634 billion bushels.

Australian wheat was sold to the Southeast Asian miller at $350 to $355 a tonne, free on board, traders said.

South Korea's DongA One Corp bought 25,100 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for January arrival in a tender on Thursday. It paid $331 a tonne, FoB, for soft white wheat, $361 a tonne for hard red winter wheat and $378 a tonne for northern spring wheat.

Malaysia is likely to cover 120,000 tonnes of corn next week when the market gets a better idea about global supplies after the U.S. report.

"Malaysia is fully open for December shipment, I think millers will be looking to cover after the report," said another Singapore-based grains trader. "They will most likely buy South American corn as it is selling at $30 to $35 discount to the U.S."

U.S. corn is quoted in Asia around $345 a tonne, including cost and freight, compared with Argentine corn being offered at $310-$315 a tonne.

The Philippines is open for 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat for January shipment, traders said.

Earlier this week, South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee bought 70,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat in tenders.

In the United States, soybean and corn prices are under pressure on a near record pace of harvest and anecdotal reports that soybean yields are higher in much of the U.S. Midwest growing region.

As a result, soybean spot basis bids eased at processors in Iowa and Indiana early on Wednesday as the fast harvest replenished crushing supplies at plants.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, bids fell 10 cents to 50 cents per bushel below benchmark CBOT November soy futures, the lowest basis since October 2008. Bids declined 7 cents in Decatur, Indiana. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)