By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Flour millers in Indonesia
bought 25,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat for November shipment while
Malaysia is likely to be in the market to cover corn supplies
for December shipment as global prices ease.
Exporters sold 50,000 tonnes of Australian prime wheat to a
miller in Southeast Asia this week even as grains trading
remained subdued ahead of a key U.S. supply-demand report which
is expected to show higher production of soybeans and corn.
"Some mills were covering supplies for the year-end but
overall the business has been very slow," said one trader with
an international trading company in Singapore. "Buyers are
expecting prices to decline because everyone is looking at
higher output in the U.S."
U.S. corn futures are down more than 1 percent this
week, on track for a second straight week of decline on
expectations that crops suffered less damage from this summer's
devastating drought than was estimated earlier. Soybeans
are facing a fourth consecutive week of decline.
Private analytical firm Informa expects the U.S. Department
of Agriculture to raise its corn production forecast to 11.194
billion bushels, based on a yield of 127.0 bushels per acre.
The report, due at 1230 GMT, is likely to estimate the
soybean crop at 2.764 billion bushels, based on the average
forecast in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts. The average yield
was seen at 37.006 bushels per acre, up 4.8 percent from a month
ago.
In its September report, the USDA pegged corn crop at 10.727
billion bushels and soybean production at 2.634 billion bushels.
Australian wheat was sold to the Southeast Asian miller at
$350 to $355 a tonne, free on board, traders said.
South Korea's DongA One Corp bought 25,100 tonnes of U.S.
milling wheat for January arrival in a tender on Thursday. It
paid $331 a tonne, FoB, for soft white wheat, $361 a tonne for
hard red winter wheat and $378 a tonne for northern spring
wheat.
Malaysia is likely to cover 120,000 tonnes of corn next week
when the market gets a better idea about global supplies after
the U.S. report.
"Malaysia is fully open for December shipment, I think
millers will be looking to cover after the report," said another
Singapore-based grains trader. "They will most likely buy South
American corn as it is selling at $30 to $35 discount to the
U.S."
U.S. corn is quoted in Asia around $345 a tonne, including
cost and freight, compared with Argentine corn being offered at
$310-$315 a tonne.
The Philippines is open for 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat for
January shipment, traders said.
Earlier this week, South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee
bought 70,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat in
tenders.
In the United States, soybean and corn prices are under
pressure on a near record pace of harvest and anecdotal reports
that soybean yields are higher in much of the U.S. Midwest
growing region.
As a result, soybean spot basis bids eased at processors in
Iowa and Indiana early on Wednesday as the fast harvest
replenished crushing supplies at plants.
In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, bids fell 10 cents to 50 cents per
bushel below benchmark CBOT November soy futures, the lowest
basis since October 2008. Bids declined 7 cents in Decatur,
Indiana.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)