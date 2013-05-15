* Indonesia buys 45,000 T of Canadian spring wheat
* Vietnam eyes Australian wheat for July shipment
* Australian wheat prices rally on tight supply
* Indian wheat sold to the Middle East at $300 FOB
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 15 Indonesian millers bought
45,000 tonnes of Canadian spring wheat for shipment in
July-August in recent deals while buyers from Vietnam are in the
market looking for Australia cargoes for arrival in July.
Australian wheat prices rallied this week as tight old-crop
supplies buoyed the market even as the U.S. market remained
largely unchanged after declining more than 2 percent last week.
Canadian spring wheat was sold to Indonesian millers at
around $365 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), traders
said.
"Most buyers in Indonesia are covered for wheat until July,"
said one Singapore-based trader with an international trading
company. "They are looking for August shipment now but buying is
still very slow."
Indonesian millers have yet to cover some 250,000 tonnes of
wheat for August shipment, traders said.
Vietnamese mills, which have been locking in some Australian
wheat in containers for July arrival, are negotiating bulk
cargoes for July and August shipment.
Australian prime wheat with 10.5 percent protein was quoted
around $350 a tonne, C&F, for July delivery in Southeast Asia
and Australian standard wheat was offered at $345 a tonne - a
gain of about $25 a tonne from last week for both varieties.
Australian hard wheat with 13 percent protein was offered at
$375 a tonne for shipment in July, up around $20 from last week.
"We are simply running out of wheat," said Ole Houe, an
analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The
Australian old-crop wheat is getting extraordinarily scarce and
our domestic prices are rocketing higher. Traders are struggling
to get hold of wheat."
PLANTING HIT
Planting across Australia's New South Wales, Victoria and
South Australia states has been slowed by dry weather although
rains expected this week are likely to ease concerns.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active July wheat has
gained 0.7 percent this week after sliding 2.3 percent last
week.
U.S. soft white wheat was quoted at around $325 a tonne C&F,
hard red winter wheat at $355 a tonne and spring wheat with 14
percent protein at $375 a tonne. U.S. wheat has been largely
unchanged from last week.
"If the market continues to trade sideways in the coming
days, we expect buyers to start signing deals," said another
Singapore trader.
Traders sold around 30,000 tonnes of Indian wheat to millers
in the Middle East at about $300 a tonne, free on board, for
May-June arrival.
The wheat market could get support as dry weather threatens
the Black Sea wheat crop, traders said.
In the feed grains market, Thai millers purchased about
50,000 tonnes of soybean meal from Argentina for
August-September shipment, traders said. South Korean feedmakers
were seeking corn and wheat earlier this week.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)